7 surprising gems to seek in Doors Open Minneapolis

Curious Minnesotans, this weekend is for you.
Doors Open Minneapolis is a free event that runs Saturday and Sunday and lets you poke your head into a diverse array of old and new buildings in Minneapolis. Produced by Rethos, a Minnesota-based historic preservation nonprofit, it’s the fourth year for the event.
The lineup is not just for architecture buffs. And it’s not just about how a city looks, but what it does.
“It’s got a little bit of something for everyone,” said Heidi Swank, executive director of Rethos. “There’s a Sherlock Holmes sitting room in the Elmer Andersen Library, and we have the Lift Garage, a nonprofit that helps people who can’t afford the whole price of car repair. Anyone can walk into the Rand Tower now, but with Doors Open you actually get a tour — you’re not just wandering around, there’s the story told to you.”
So, what’s new this year that we shouldn’t miss?
“Mayor [Jacob] Frey said they have renovations at City Hall to show us, [and they will include] some of the historic features people will see for the first time,” Swank said.
With 75 locations opening their doors, it can be hard to pick a favorite. Swank had some suggestions.
“The manhole cover on Nicollet Mall [at 555 Nicollet]. It’s so, so surprising. I love the way of making our city work entertaining, something right under your feet. You’ve walked over that cover a bajillion times, having no idea what happens underneath it,” Swank said. “They put a camera down there and show you the sewer systems and how the city operates. You don’t have to get down there — they have really huge screens so everyone can see how it works.”