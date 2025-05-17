7 surprising gems to seek in Doors Open Minneapolis

The Ivy Tower (201 S. 11th St.) was the Christian Science Tower from 1930 to 1965. The church was converted into offices when the building became the Ivy. When you visit, take a good look at the older structure enveloped by the modern tower, and imagine three more, just like it. The original plan had four towers with a church in the middle, but the stock market crash of 1929 put an end to that. The style was unique for the time — a strange mishmash of pseudo-Mesopotamian architecture, with an exterior cladding of aggregate rock. It’s not a lovable building, but it’s unique.