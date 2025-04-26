Minneapolis and New York are more alike than you’d think

If you want to impress a New Yorker with our cosmopolitan Minneapolis, don’t take them to the theater or the art museum. Take them to the U.S. Bank Plaza downtown, and point to the scaffolding that doesn’t seem to serve any purpose or show any signs of going away. The person will get it right away.

There are other things that bind New York and Minneapolis, as well. We’re not in the same league as Manhattan, to state the blindingly obvious, but you’d be surprised by how much we do have in common. Here’s a list of similarities, and one that definitely sets us apart.

We both have — or had — a Central Park

We know it now as Loring Park, but when it was created in 1883, it was known as Central Park. From news stories in the 1880s, it’s apparent that Minneapolitans were well aware of the New York version, and it seemed a natural, if prosaic, name. Central was changed to Loring at the end of 1890 to honor Charles Loring, “Father of the Minneapolis Park System.” But that didn’t mean the connection to the New York version was severed. The park was laid out by landscape architect Horace W.S. Cleveland, who was one of the entrants for the New York Central Park design competition. He lost, obviously, but would make his mark with other beautiful projects: He designed the Grand Rounds in Minneapolis, and applied his theories of natural landscape design to design the St. Anthony Park neighborhood in St. Paul.

We both have an obelisk

Central Park is home to Cleopatra’s Needle, an Egyptian obelisk installed in 1881. The 32-story Foshay Tower that stands 447 feet tall and modeled after the Washington Monument is shaped like an obelisk, and is much bigger than New York’s example. If you don’t think that counts, we have the obelisk-like Washburn “A” Mill Explosion monument in Minneapolis’ Lakewood Cemetery. The monument honors the 18 men who were killed in the 1878 blast that destroyed what was the city’s largest industrial structure.

We both tore down a train station and regretted it

In 1963, New York wrecked Penn Station, a magnificent Roman edifice. The New York Times called that action a “monumental act of vandalism.” Minneapolis lost the Great Northern Depot in 1978 after Amtrak moved out when traffic for train travel dropped. Aka the Great Northern Station, it was known for its colonnade and arched entryways. While the structures aren’t comparable in size, the Great Northern brought the same heavy solemnity to the stretch of Hennepin Avenue between Washington Avenue and the Mississippi River.

We both have an Orpheum connection

The Palace Theater in Times Square, built in 1913, was part of the Orpheum Circuit chain, as was Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre on Hennepin Avenue. Our venue opened in 1921 as a vaudeville playhouse before turning into a movie theater. The Palace’s interior, like our Orpheum, was restored with love and care, but the Palace exterior is a garish mishmash of blaring billboards. We have a classic period marquee that stands out at night, instead of being drowned out by Broadway’s visual cacophony.

We both have a museum designed by the same firm

The Minneapolis Institute of Art, designed by the New York City-based firm of McKim, Mead and White, opened in 1915. In 1910, the firm designed the Fifth Avenue facade of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In both cases, they turned out their trademark — imposing, Beaux-Arts classicism, replete with columns and Roman motifs. Founding partner Stanford White had a hand in neither, having been shot in 1906 by a jealous lover who was an unbalanced heir of a railroad fortune.

We both have a Park Avenue