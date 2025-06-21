Loring Park’s Greenway Plaza gets an upgrade. But the walkway needs more love.

The light has dimmed from time to time. Loring Park’s fortunes have varied over the decades. The city’s first park — known as Central Park when it opened in 1883 — became a home for the well-to-do. It was the natural site for early civic monuments that range from the well-known and beloved, like the statue of violinist Ole Bull eternally sawing away atop a plinth, to small stone markers commemorating local notables like, well, Charles Loring, father of the park system. The area got a dodgy rep in the 1970s and beyond, but new residences brought back its reputation as a jewel in the park system’s crown.