Loring Park’s Greenway Plaza gets an upgrade. But the walkway needs more love.

On June 26, a private ceremony at Loring Park’s Greenway Plaza will feature Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey cutting a ribbon for a $30 million upgrade to the area. The money came from the homeowners who live in the large condo towers — Loring East and Loring West — and most of it was spent on upgrades and refurbishments to buildings. But there’s a civic gift, as well — improvements to the Greenway Plaza, an urban oasis that’s coming up on its half-century mark.
“The plaza is the biggest item that we’re celebrating,” says John Zesbaugh, project coordinator. “It goes along the Greenway, and it’s pretty spectacular. Flowering annuals, shrubs — it’s very parklike on the Loring Park East side.”
“I have pond jealousy with Loring Park West,” Zesbaugh jokes about the building’s designed areas that have large rocks and pines. “It looks like the North Shore.”
It’s a welcome sign of continued investment in Loring Park.
“People reinvesting $30 million of their own money is a shining light for Minneapolis,” Zesbaugh says. “A shining light for this neighborhood.”
The light has dimmed from time to time. Loring Park’s fortunes have varied over the decades. The city’s first park — known as Central Park when it opened in 1883 — became a home for the well-to-do. It was the natural site for early civic monuments that range from the well-known and beloved, like the statue of violinist Ole Bull eternally sawing away atop a plinth, to small stone markers commemorating local notables like, well, Charles Loring, father of the park system. The area got a dodgy rep in the 1970s and beyond, but new residences brought back its reputation as a jewel in the park system’s crown.
The private residences may have brought back the park’s vitality and population, but the most public addition was the Loring Greenway, finished in the summer of 1980. It’s a green and pleasant 1.3-mile walkway that connects the barren streets of downtown Minneapolis to Loring Park. Designed by M. Paul Friedberg, a New York-based landscape architect who also designed the nearby Peavey Plaza, the Greenway provides a gently winding path lined with the standard urban green-space amenities — planters, trees and benches.
However, the Greenway is showing its age in two ways.