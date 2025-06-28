On the Fourth of July, don’t just think about flags. Consider the pole.

Stories about flag and pole repair in the 1990s put the tower’s height at 343 feet, and the flagpole’s height at 56 feet. Add in some inches left out of the description and you get 400 feet. It’s not the tallest point in the city, but the tower commands your attention close up or from a distance, and the eye naturally follows the spire to the ball atop the pole. If you live here, you’ve seen it.