On the Fourth of July, don’t just think about flags. Consider the pole.

The Fourth of July is a day for flags, of course, but consider another part of the patriotic display that’s taken for granted — the flagpole.
It’s not the most interesting thing in the urban landscape. Aside from the top — maybe it’s a ball, perhaps it has an eagle — it’s just a glorified rod. Initially, it was made of wood and then with steel when the industrial revolution began. These days, even anodized aluminum and fiberglass are used for poles. Here are three interesting examples with their own stories.
Most seen
It’s hard to say which flagpole gets the most eyeballs, but one of the most viewed must surely be the pole atop Minneapolis City Hall at 350 S. 5th St. It’s a tall point on a famous prominent tower. How tall? The authoritative answer is 400 feet at its tip.
But some would dispute that. Over the years, descriptions of its height have waxed and waned, possibly because no one’s gone up there with a tape measure for precise statistics. Consider a 1921 Minneapolis Tribune story about the fellow — C.J. Penwell — who had the unenviable job of painting the pole.
“Two years ago,” the story says, “he painted the ball and flagpole on the Minneapolis City Hall, performing some of his work 409 feet above the street. And when he had finished that, he dropped over the side of the tower to paint the faces of the clocks.”
Penwell said he did not feel any fear while doing the work.
He made news again in 1929 when he shinnied to the top of the pole once more.
“Shinnying up a slender, swaying flagstaff, 417 feet above the city of Minneapolis, C.J. Penwell, Minneapolis’ daredevil steeplejack, today unscrewed a 90-pound gilt ball from the flagstaff atop the City Hall and brought it down to give it its first coat of paint in two years.