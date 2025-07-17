Federal charges filed against two men arrested in massive Minneapolis meth bust

Two men allegedly found with nearly 900 pounds of methamphetamine in Minneapolis earlier this month are now facing federal drug conspiracy charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota on Thursday announced charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine against Guillermo Mercado Chaparro, 44, of Chicago, and Joel Casas Santiago, 46, of Minneapolis in connection with the massive meth seizure in south Minneapolis. Federal prosecutors charged Chaparro with an additional count of illegal reentry after his arrest. The indictment states he was deported from the U.S. in 2004
“This isn’t just another drug bust—it’s one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in Minnesota history,” said acting United States Attorney for Minnesota Joseph Thompson. “A 900-pound haul like this doesn’t just show intent to distribute. It shows intent to poison entire communities. We will not let Minnesota become a distribution hub for cartel-scale operations. This prosecution is just the beginning.”
The bust was touted as having significant ties to Mexican drug cartels, according to charges against the men in state court. Chaparro is charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of first-degree drug trafficking. Santiago is charged with one count of first-degree drug trafficking.
The charges allege Chaparro attempted to sell one pound of meth to an undercover officer on July 2. Following the purchase, the officer watched Chaparro drive around the city and broker more drug deals throughout south Minneapolis.
Days later, police saw Chaparro walk to the pickup truck he previously drove to make the deals. He grabbed two large garbage bags and placed them in a nearby Jeep then drove away. Officers followed the vehicle and ordered the men out of the car when the Jeep stopped. A drug-sniffing dog signaled about the smell of drugs inside. Police found over 250 pounds of methamphetamine in the garbage bags and a cooler.
Police arrested both men and secured a search warrant for the vehicle Chaparro drove throughout south Minneapolis. Inside, officers found over 630 pounds of methamphetamine from the truck bed. Together, the stashes amounted to 889 pounds of methamphetamine with $1.7 million in street value.
Methamphetamine has continued to flood Minnesota in recent years as Mexican cartels continue to eye the state as a hub for the stimulant throughout the Upper Midwest. The drug, cheaper and more abundant, has become a profitable option for dealers. The onslaught of methamphetamine has led to bigger drug busts by federal agents.