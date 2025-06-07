Meth makes comeback in Minnesota in more dangerous and record ways

A subtle shift was happening among clients at the north Minneapolis community drop-in center.
For years, people seeking substance abuse services at Anything Helps reported using just one drug of choice. Recently, staff noticed more and more users had expanded their appetite, preferring a combination of drugs at once versus “picking a lane.” The polysubstance abuse among their regulars soon evolved almost exclusively to one pairing of drugs in the majority of their clients: fentanyl and methamphetamine.
“That’s pretty new,” according to Brian Warden, the nonprofit’s harm reduction director. “That’s something we traditionally see in cities like Denver, San Francisco or Seattle. That’s not something we’ve really seen here.”
To Warden, the change in the clientele’s drug use pattern could stem from a number of reasons, including a correlation with a rise in homelessness in Minneapolis. But undoubtedly, he said, the phenomenon can be explained in part by the recent surge of methamphetamine in Minnesota.
As the deadly fentanyl crisis demanded the state’s attention post-pandemic, another was building with methamphetamine. The stimulant, long supreme in the underbelly of Minnesota’s drug scene, is flooding the state — with a more dangerous dosage than meth of the past.
“The numbers are just a ridiculous amount of meth ... it just hasn’t gotten enough publicity,” said Rafael Mattei, acting special agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s division over Minnesota.
Spike in seizures
The meth surge in Minnesota came just as the street fentanyl crisis showed signs of easing.
U.S. opioid overdose deaths plummeted 41% in 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and fatal overdoses of all kinds fell 27%. In Minnesota, preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Health showed an 8% drop in overall overdose deaths from 2022 to 2023.