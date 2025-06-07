Meth makes comeback in Minnesota in more dangerous and record ways

Last year, federal officials announced they had busted “one of the largest and most prolific drug organizations” in Minnesota’s history following the arrest of a Twin Cities man accused of helping push a historic amount of meth and other substances from Mexico. Federal prosecutors allege Clinton Ward made ties with two of Mexico’s most notorious drug cartels and funneled the substance across the border via shipping containers, private vehicles and semitrailers before breaking the drug down into smaller quantities, then delivering it to Minnesota. The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Ward under the rare “kingpin” statute, along with 14 others in the conspiracy case that led to the seizure of 1,600 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of fentanyl and 30,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.