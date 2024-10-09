Deadly drug overdoses in Minnesota dipped 8% last year, as the availability of the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone and medications for opioid use disorder spread.
Overdose deaths drop in Minnesota for first time in 5 years
Overall overdoses remain high, but naloxone, opioid use disorder medications and other measures are helping reduce deaths.
Last year 1,274 Minnesotans died from an overdose, according to preliminary data the Minnesota Department of Health released Wednesday. It was the first dip in five years and mirrors a national 3% decrease in the deaths.
“Hallelujah,” said Kathryn Nevins, chair of the state’s Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council (OERAC). “We’re certainly aware there are still a lot of overdoses, but they are not dying [as often] and that is a huge win.”
For every person who died from an overdose last year, there were almost 13 situations where someone was treated in a hospital for a nonfatal overdose, according to the state Department of Health.
“It’s really great to have some good news in this arena,” said Mary DeLaquil, the state’s lead overdose mortality epidemiologist. “I really would like to think that it’s the start of a downward trend in general.”
The drop in deaths was particularly notable in greater Minnesota, which saw 21% fewer deaths, compared to a 1% dip in the seven-county metro area. DeLaquil said she’s unsure what’s behind that difference, but hopes telemedicine is increasing access to help in rural communities.
The state’s preliminary numbers could fluctuate slightly as officials wait on data about Minnesota residents who died outside the state, DeLaquil said, but she does not expect the overall trend to change.
The decline follows a plateau in the deaths last year. Before that, there were several years when the fatalities climbed sharply.
While opioid-related deaths fell last year, DeLaquil noted that methamphetamine and cocaine deaths in Minnesota and nationally increased.
“Unfortunately there is no antagonist for either one of those drugs,” she said. “There is a lot of stuff said about the danger of fentanyl, and rightly so, but the other drugs are also dangerous.”
As THC products became widely available last year, the state saw an increase in cannabis poisonings, up 32% from the year before. The Health Department’s report noted that such poisonings are rarely fatal, and happen when someone takes too much or a certain type of the drug and it has unintended effects.
Racial disparities in overdose deaths persisted last year, though exact data is not yet available, DeLaquil said.
Native Americans were dying at nine times the rate of white Minnesotans and Black Minnesotans at three times the rate, according to state data from recent years.
However, Nevins noted that tribal nations are distributing a lot more naloxone, also known as Narcan.
“Last year when we were doing tribal consultations through OERAC and DHS, every single one we went on we heard about, ‘need Narcan, need Narcan, need Narcan.’ We haven’t heard that at all this year,” she said.
There isn’t one single reason for the overall drop in opioid-related deaths, experts said, but noted the availability of naloxone is a major factor, along with the growing number of people receiving medications for opioid use disorder, such as suboxone and methadone.
Nevins, a nurse practitioner at Essentia Health who treats substance use disorder, said their health care system has gone from having 11% of patients with a known opioid use disorder getting the medications to more than 20%.
Nationwide, a quarter of adults who need opioid use disorder treatment got medications, according to a 2022 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People working in addiction treatment have said they hope there’s less stigma around addiction, and more people are comfortable talking about and seeking help.
DeLaquil noted an NPR report about the fentanyl supply drying up as another potential factor behind the change in overdoses. She said she talked to regional law enforcement about it, but “It’s kind of too soon to tell here in Minnesota, anyway. But I’m not discounting it. One of the potential contributors.”
Meanwhile, dollars have been flowing to state, local and tribal governments from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors. And Minnesota lawmakers approved $200 million last year to address substance abuse over the following four years, according to Gov. Tim Walz’s administration.
Legislators also passed a mandate requiring schools, law enforcement officials and some others to carry naloxone.
The state launched a portal last year for groups to access free naloxone, and according to the Department of Health it gave out 124,000 kits between last September and this July. But DeLaquil said funding ran out and people can no longer order kits through the portal. Many other organizations, like Steve Rummler HOPE Network, continue to distribute the medicine.
Trayvon Joseph Walters fired at least two shots in downtown Duluth the night a young mother died of a stab wound.