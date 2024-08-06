Rare ‘kingpin’ charges: Minnesota man worked with Mexican cartels to fuel historic loads of meth, fentanyl back up north

Caught with meth for sale in a Vadnais Heights motel parking lot, Clinton James Ward fled to Jalisco, Mexico, five years ago. Today, he’s back in his home state accused of forging a historic Minnesota drug empire with two of Mexico’s deadliest and dominant drug cartels.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger on Tuesday announced an indictment charging Ward and 14 others in a drug trafficking conspiracy case that has since led to the seizure of more than 1,600 pounds of methamphetamine, four kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of fentanyl plus 30,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.
Luger said Ward established ties to traffickers affiliated with the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartels to launch “one of the largest and most prolific drug organizations that has operated in Minnesota.”
Agents also seized 45 firearms and more than $2.5 million in the investigation, dubbed “Operation Ice Bear,” which has included more than 50 total arrests. U.S. and Mexican authorities, after years of investigation, arrested Ward after cornering him at his gated residence in Jalisco earlier this year. Mexico expelled him from the country and federal agents formally took him into custody in San Diego.
In a rare move for federal prosecutors in Minnesota, Ward is being charged with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise — often called the “kingpin” statute — which has a mandatory 20-year minimum prison sentence if convicted of a conspiracy extending from January 2019 to March 2024.
“We rarely have a case that warrants the use of the kingpin statute,” Luger said. “But we do here.”