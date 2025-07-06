Last month’s seizure of 900 pounds of meth is no longer an anomaly, federal officials say

The 900-pound meth seizure in Burnsville triggered a larger investigation into money laundering and human trafficking. Details about the case have not been announced as no charges have been brought, but a separate indictment peeled back the curtain on its scope, revealing the investigation turned up a pair of gold-plated firearms similar to the kind used by narco-traffickers and posters depicting Al Pacino as Tony Montana in the movie “Scarface” in what agents described as an homage.