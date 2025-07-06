Last month’s seizure of 900 pounds of meth is no longer an anomaly, federal officials say

Tucked into large metal spools, the discovery of 900 pounds of methamphetamine in a Burnsville storage unit sparked searches by federal agents in eight places across the Twin Cities metro early last month, part of what they called a “large and ongoing investigation” into a transnational drug and human trafficking ring.
The concealed vials of crystal methamphetamine were estimated to be worth $22 million to $25 million on the street, the court filing said. It was a jarring amount — both in volume and value. Less than 10 years ago, authorities called the discovery of 140 pounds of methamphetamine at a Brooklyn Center house the largest such bust in state history.
The Burnsville unit discovery is an extreme example, but authorities and researchers of drug trends say meth busts netting dozens to hundreds of pounds are becoming commonplace in Minnesota as Mexican super labs churn out a product with a higher purity than the norm in decades past. Federal agents have said Minneapolis-St. Paul has become a “major market,” with many of those caught supplying Minnesota’s meth having direct ties to internationally known drug cartels in southern Mexico.
Mexican cartels continue to use Minnesota as their hub for methamphetamine in the Upper Midwest, and it’s long been king in the state’s illicit drug market. As its price has plummeted in recent years, meth has become a cheaper, more plentiful option for dealers, leading to bigger federal busts.
“Twenty pounds was a big seizure back then,” recalled Joe Thompson, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota. “And now you’ll see hundreds of pounds at a time seized. And that’s just meeting the market demand.”
Thompson said a few factors may be behind Minnesota’s transition from a pitstop to more populous cities into a cartel honey hole. The state’s transportation corridor offers multiple ways to reach neighboring states, with Interstate 35 stretching directly to Mexico. Dealers may also rake in higher profits in northern states compared to those closer to the border.
Minnesota’s meth supply arrives in various ways, through mail, cars or trucks.
Last year, federal drug agents saw a 142% increase in methamphetamine captured in Minnesota, totaling 2,080 pounds, even as they conducted fewer busts. By the end of this April, agents had surpassed the amount of meth recovered in the same time in 2024.