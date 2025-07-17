Star-crossed singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Pretty Little Baby,' dead at 87

Francis was a top performer of the pre-Beatles era, rarely off the charts from 1957-64. Able to appeal to both young people and adults, she had more than a dozen top 20 hits, starting with ''Who's Sorry Now?'' and including the No. 1 songs ''Don't Break the Heart That Loves You'' and ''The Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.'' Like other teen favorites of her time, she also starred in several films, including ''Where the Boys Are'' and ''Follow the Boys.''