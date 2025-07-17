Star-crossed singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Pretty Little Baby,' dead at 87

LOS ANGELES — Connie Francis, the wholesome pop star of the 1950s and 1960s whose hits include ''Pretty Little Baby'' and who would later serve as an ironic title for a personal life filled with heartbreak and tragedy, has died at age 87.
Her death was announced Thursday by her friend and publicist, Ron Roberts, who did not immediately provide additional details.
Francis was a top performer of the pre-Beatles era, rarely off the charts from 1957-64. Able to appeal to both young people and adults, she had more than a dozen top 20 hits, starting with ''Who's Sorry Now?'' and including the No. 1 songs ''Don't Break the Heart That Loves You'' and ''The Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.'' Like other teen favorites of her time, she also starred in several films, including ''Where the Boys Are'' and ''Follow the Boys.''
The dark-haired singer was just 17 when she signed a contract with MGM Records following appearances on several TV variety shows. Her earliest recordings attracted little attention, but then she released her version of ''Who's Sorry Now?'' an old ballad by Ted Snyder, Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby.
It, too, had little success initially until Dick Clark played it on his ''American Bandstand'' show in 1958. Francis followed with such teen hits as ''Stupid Cupid,'' ''Everybody's Somebody's Fool,'' and ''Lipstick on Your Collar.'' Her records became hits worldwide as she re-recorded versions of her original songs in Italian and Spanish among other languages. Her concerts around the country quickly sold out.
Meanwhile, a romance bloomed with fellow teen idol Bobby Darin, who had volunteered to write songs for her. But when her father heard rumors that the pair were planning a wedding he stormed into a rehearsal and pulled a gun on Darin, ending their relationship and seeming to set on Francis on a pained and traumatic path.
She chronicled some of it in her autobiography, ''Who's Sorry Now?''
''My personal life is a regret from A to Z,'' she told The Associated Press in 1984, the year the book came out. ''I realized I had allowed my father to exert too much influence over me.''