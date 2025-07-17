Economy

Minnesota loses manufacturing jobs as Trump’s trade war persists

State officials from the Department of Employment and Economic Development said they’re keeping a close eye on federal policy impacts to the local job market.

By Emma Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 6:53PM
Three weeks ago, Octavio Rodriguez switched from making transmission parts to casting parts for hospital bed brake assemblies at Twin City Die Castings. ] GLEN STUBBE &#x2022; glen.stubbe@startribune.com Thursday, April 9, 2020 How employee-owned Twin City Die Casting, which just laid off 40 production workers of its 250 employees in what was supposed to be a good year, is trying to accelerate its pivot to growing medical parts business for ventilators, hospital beds, etc as it copes with instan
Twin City Die Castings employee Octavio Rodriguez on Thursday, April 9, 2020. GLEN STUBBE glen.stubbe@startribune.com (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota manufacturers posted job losses in June, mirroring a national decline in the industry President Donald Trump’s trade war is meant to eventually boost.

While some fluctuation is normal in manufacturing, the reported losses come amid a broader economic downturn and renewed tariff threats against major U.S. trading partners. Trump has said import taxes as high as 50% could go into effect Aug. 1.

“Manufacturing is a space that is very sensitive to tariff impacts, both in terms of final goods that Minnesota companies are seeking to sell but also supply chain disruptions — getting parts that you need for machinery or that become part of your final finished goods,” said Matt Varilek, commissioner of Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). “That all can be disrupted by the very rapidly evolving international trade system.”

Manufacturing lost more jobs than any other sector last month, according to DEED data released Thursday, a 0.5% month-over-month decline of 1,700 jobs. Overall, the state’s job market stayed mostly flat, losing 800 jobs across sectors.

A slowdown in the global economy has squeezed U.S. manufacturing for more than a year, resulting in tens of thousands of lost jobs, said Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss. The on-again, off-again trade war has only added to the pressure.

“Obviously, in the global economy, tariffs matter,” Goss said. “The volatility and the uncertainty surrounding tariffs ... makes decision-makers sort-of hold. You cannot make decisions.”

Creighton’s Mid-America Business Conditions Index — which measures economic conditions in nine states, including Minnesota — this month cited federal data showing the region lost 9,900 manufacturing jobs year-over-year in June, and the U.S. lost 88,000. Federal data also shows exports in the first four months of 2025 dropped across the region, with a more than 8% decline in Minnesota.

Supply managers said they’re worried tariffs will increase inflation, according to the index, and expect input prices to rise an average 7.5% this year.

Inflation rose 2.7% year-over-year in June, up from a 2.4% increase in May, according to consumer price index (CPI) data the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday.

The impact of tariffs on prices has taken time to show up in the data, in part because U.S. companies stockpiled merchandise as the trade war brewed.

“Inventories are one of many reasons why inflation has been relatively muted in the early stages of the ongoing tariff shock,” Bernard Yaros, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said in a statement Thursday. “As inventory buffers wear out, though, the passthrough from higher customs duties to consumer prices will become even more apparent in the price statistics.”

Related Coverage

Small Business

Minnesota factories strained by new steel tariffs and ensuing chaos

Business

Minnesota manufacturers brace for lower profits, curb expansion plans because of tariffs

Business

The tariff-driven inflation that economists feared begins to emerge

Twin City Die Castings manufactures metal components at factories in Minneapolis, Monticello and Watertown, S.D. It froze hiring and terminated 10 contract workers earlier this year as sales slowed and costs grew. The company has recently been able to hire again, CEO Todd Olson said, but tariff uncertainty continues to bite.

“My No. 1 concern out there is getting clarity on tariffs,” Olson said. “People are not going to resource back to the U.S. until they know tariff rates throughout the world.”

The trade war’s stated goal is reshoring American manufacturing, a process that will likely take years. Olson said he’d like to see that happen.

“We’re hopeful, we really are, that the tariffs are going to help,” he said. “But right now, I can’t say they they have.”

about the writer

about the writer

Emma Nelson

Editor

Emma Nelson is a reporter and editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Economy

See More

Economy

Minnesota loses manufacturing jobs as Trump’s trade war persists

Three weeks ago, Octavio Rodriguez switched from making transmission parts to casting parts for hospital bed brake assemblies at Twin City Die Castings. ] GLEN STUBBE &#x2022; glen.stubbe@startribune.com Thursday, April 9, 2020 How employee-owned Twin City Die Casting, which just laid off 40 production workers of its 250 employees in what was supposed to be a good year, is trying to accelerate its pivot to growing medical parts business for ventilators, hospital beds, etc as it copes with instan

State officials from the Department of Employment and Economic Development said they’re keeping a close eye on federal policy impacts to the local job market.

Economy

The pandemic gave Minnesota workers power. Employers are taking it back.

card image

Real Estate

More Target workers are coming back to the office. Will it help downtown Minneapolis?

card image