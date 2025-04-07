Minnesota manufacturers brace for lower profits, curb expansion plans because of tariffs

Mission Outdoor is gearing up for boating season, knowing that up to 25% of its profit could be erased by President Donald Trump’s aggressive and global new tariffs plan.
That’s a lot to absorb for any company, but smaller businesses tend to be hit harder by inflationary shifts.
“It’s a huge challenge for us. And that’s just going to be the case for anybody who’s importing anything,” said Mission Outdoor CEO Corey Uchtman. “Is it painful? Absolutely.”
The 40-person Eden Prairie manufacturer designs water gear and boating accessories. About half are made in the U.S. The rest ships from contract manufacturers in China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Mexico.
That’s where things get dicey.
Trump last week enacted baseline 10% tariffs for all goods entering the U.S. But items from some nations will face much stiffer fees. For example, on April 9, import tariffs will leap to 34% for China, 46% for Vietnam, 32% for Taiwan and 20% for most of Europe.
The abrupt spike sent many small companies - Mission Outdoor included - to scour profit-and-loss sheets, redo budgets and search for possible supplier swaps as ways to help mitigate Trump’s tax hikes.
The biggest issue for many companies is the uncertainty of Trump’s policies. His tariffs have already changed more than once.