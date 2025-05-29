News & Politics

Uncertainty persists for Minnesota farmers, businesses as courts toggle tariffs

An appeal from the Trump administration has initially stopped a U.S. Court of International Trade ruling that would have blocked sweeping tariffs across the globe.

By Christopher Vondracek and

Dee DePass

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 10:56PM
A Faribault farmer harvests soybeans. Minnesota is deeply affected by tariffs, including on its annual exports of more than $10 billion worth of agricultural products including soybeans, which are subject to foreign tariffs imposed in response to U.S. import taxes. (GLEN STUBBE)

WASHINGTON — Uncertainty buffeted Minnesota business owners Thursday as the Trump administration’s on-again, off-again tariff program experienced its latest turbulence in the courts.

A day after the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled many of Trump’s tariffs illegal, a federal appeals court handed the administration a victory by pausing that injunction.

In Minnesota, where the domestic and foreign import taxes have sunk farmers’ prospects and rattled supply chains, Thursday’s whiplash only underscored why some firms remained relatively muted.

The initial ruling Wednesday sent shockwaves across global economies, finding the Trump administration had wrongly used authority under a 1970 law to impose sweeping tariffs on countries, including major trading partners like China, Canada and Mexico.

Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Court of Appeals announced that the trade court’s decision the day before was on pause while an appeal is considered, triggering uncertainty and caution that weighed on business owners.

Beth Fynbo Benike, who founded Oronoco-based Busy Baby and has become something of an ambassador for tariff-tumult in the state, said her small business is stuck in limbo.

Although Wednesday night’s decision had brought some comfort, appeals might ultimately take the case to the Supreme Court before the outcome is known. Yet when her cargo ship of goods arrives from China in July, “I am still going to have to pay tariffs on it, unless the Supreme Court rules otherwise.”

A number of companies approached by the Minnesota Star Tribune did not respond or declined to comment, citing, in the words of one agribusiness, the “fluid nature of global trade and tariffs.”

What was the trade court’s decision?

Judges appointed by past presidents Reagan, Obama and Trump during his first term on the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Wednesday night that the Trump administration could not use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to slap across-the-board tariffs on nations around the globe.

The ruling did not block all of President Trump’s import taxes, including targeted tariffs on steel and aluminum, or on foreign vehicles, which were imposed using a separate legal authority.

The ruling also provided the Trump administration 10 days to stop the collection and to appeal.

Is that court’s ruling in effect?

No, not for now. The Trump administration immediately appealed the trade court’s ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The appeals court temporarily reinstated Trump’s tariffs, while it considers the case itself.

Which tariffs would the trade court ruling block?

Before the appellate court froze the lower court’s decision, the trade court struck down a 30% tariff on goods from China, as well as the 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico. A baseline tariff of 10% for goods from other nations across the globe was also blocked.

Many countries are reportedly negotiating with the U.S. administration ahead of a July 8 deadline, when a 90-day pause on tariffs issued by Trump in April expires.

How would it have impacted Minnesota farmers?

Minnesota’s top exports are agricultural products, including wheat, corn and soybeans. Ag exports from the North Star State annually surpass $10 billion in value, and crop farmers estimate one out of every four rows of soybeans planted in Minnesota ends up in China. Canada and Mexico are major purchasers of U.S. grown commodities, as well.

While Trump’s tariffs apply to imports, they have spurred reciprocal retaliatory tariffs by foreign nations, such as China, against U.S. agricultural goods.

Before the trade court’s ruling was stayed, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen had called its ruling “welcome news.”

“We’ve worked hard...to establish strong relationships with these countries,” Petersen said.

The price of soybeans rose slightly during trading on Thursday.

How did small businesses in the state react?

For the more than 500,000 small businesses in the state, the U.S.-initiated trade war has upended supply chains and sent costs skyrocketing for many to import goods from China.

Neil Marriott, owner of My Cable Mart in Eden Prairie, said the trade court’s initial ruling would not have been enough to convince him to put in his usual autumn order for $130,000 worth of TV mounts and cables from China.

Marriott said he doesn’t know if a future court decision would allow Trump’s tariffs to remain in place during appeals, or if the administration would find another way to drive through the import taxes.

This week, a boatload of product arrived from China and My Cable paid the $60,000 in tariffs. That customs’ bill represented a 58.5% tariff, Marriott said. It included 25% from a 2018 Trump executive order and another 30% from Trump’s most recent order. And it included 3.5% from Congress’s 1970-era tariffs.

Marriott is hoping the trade court’s ruling ultimately prevails, which would entitle him to a refund. But “that could take months or years” and is such a long shot that his shipping logistics agent, C.H. Robinson, won’t even discuss it.

Near Rochester, Busy Baby’s Benike said her company, maker of infant mats, had to let go its marketing and retail advising firms this week.

“We simply could not afford to pay them any more and we are looking at all our expenses to see what else we can cut,” Benike said. “We are figuring out how or if we can survive.”

When Trump jacked up tariffs on Chinese imports to 145% last month, Benike canceled her product shipments from China for eight weeks because she couldn’t afford the new tax.

Now Busy Baby is out of stock, just as it is due to refresh its inventory with new customers Walmart and Target.

A few weeks ago, she reordered a shipment of goods from China after Trump reduced his Chinese tariffs from 145% to 30%. That shipment leaves in two days, and is due to arrive in July.

What about manufacturing?

Lauren Saidel-Baker, an economist for small business research and consulting firm ITR Economics, said the trade court’s initial ruling added a new layer of uncertainty for the state’s manufacturers, whose products make up 13% of the state’s GDP.

In many cases, those products rely on imported parts and/or raw materials that are subject to import taxes.

“For manufacturers, removing these tariffs [would] at least in the short term, reduce the cost of some inputs and allow for a more efficient supply chain,” Saidel-Baker said.

But she noted the court ruling would not reverse the trend of dwindling foreign direct investment.

How are everyday Minnesotans affected?

The Budget Lab at Yale University estimates that, at current tariff rates, American households have lost an average of $950. But the real cost for Minnesotans remains unclear, said Anthony Becker, the Minnesota State Economist.

“We simply do not have enough data on prices and employment in Minnesota to say,” Becker said.

Christopher Vondracek

Agriculture Reporter

Christopher Vondracek covers agriculture for the Star Tribune.

Dee DePass

Reporter

Dee DePass is an award-winning business reporter covering Minnesota small businesses for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She previously covered commercial real estate, manufacturing, the economy, workplace issues and banking.

