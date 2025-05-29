Uncertainty persists for Minnesota farmers, businesses as courts toggle tariffs

WASHINGTON — Uncertainty buffeted Minnesota business owners Thursday as the Trump administration’s on-again, off-again tariff program experienced its latest turbulence in the courts.
A day after the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled many of Trump’s tariffs illegal, a federal appeals court handed the administration a victory by pausing that injunction.
In Minnesota, where the domestic and foreign import taxes have sunk farmers’ prospects and rattled supply chains, Thursday’s whiplash only underscored why some firms remained relatively muted.
The initial ruling Wednesday sent shockwaves across global economies, finding the Trump administration had wrongly used authority under a 1970 law to impose sweeping tariffs on countries, including major trading partners like China, Canada and Mexico.
Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Court of Appeals announced that the trade court’s decision the day before was on pause while an appeal is considered, triggering uncertainty and caution that weighed on business owners.
Beth Fynbo Benike, who founded Oronoco-based Busy Baby and has become something of an ambassador for tariff-tumult in the state, said her small business is stuck in limbo.
Although Wednesday night’s decision had brought some comfort, appeals might ultimately take the case to the Supreme Court before the outcome is known. Yet when her cargo ship of goods arrives from China in July, “I am still going to have to pay tariffs on it, unless the Supreme Court rules otherwise.”
A number of companies approached by the Minnesota Star Tribune did not respond or declined to comment, citing, in the words of one agribusiness, the “fluid nature of global trade and tariffs.”