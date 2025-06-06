Minnesota factories see orders tank on continued trade uncertainty

President Donald Trump said his tariff policy is expected to drive more business to U.S. manufacturing plants.
But many factory heads have yet to see it, and instead are juggling budgets as orders dry up while their own costs continue rising.
“The tariffs have just caused us havoc. Complete and utter havoc,” said Dave Wedge, who manages Minnesota Twist Drill’s Chisholm and Hibbing drill bit factories.
Trump’s latest tariff increases went into effect Wednesday as levies on imports of steel and aluminum each went from 25% to 50%.
That left Todd Olson scratching his head. The co-owner of Twin Cities Die Castings in Minneapolis said the tariff increase creates another round of uncertainty that has plagued his metal parts components factory since Trump’s trade war began.
In the past few months, supply costs surged while sales flattened. His aerospace and ag component orders have slowed. And his car-making customers are once again putting off redesigning vehicle models because of the metal tariffs, Olson said.
“It’s like oil,” he said. “Just the uncertainty of this world market with the tariffs has raised prices.”
Last year, Olson added 25 workers, boosting his staff to 175.