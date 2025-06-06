‘We don’t want to lose this mine’: Fear sets in for Iron Range miners as shutdown takes hold

VIRGINIA, MINN. – Water rises inside the cavernous pits of the Minorca Mine here, the pumps removed when the plant was abruptly idled in March.
Iron Range Facebook sites are filled with people selling four-wheelers, RVs and bikes, and “for sale” signs have proliferated across tidy lawns.
The effects are spreading from the latest mine shutdown, the March 20 layoff of 600 workers at Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs mines in Virginia and Hibbing.
Iron Rangers have grown used to shutdowns over the years, but typically they are back to the rust-red pits within a year. This one, locals say, feels different, with more uncertainty, and fear that the layoffs could be indefinite.
When the Minorca mine last idled in 2009, it was owned by ArcelorMittal. Then, there was a return date, said truck shop mechanic Keith Altobelli, and it ceased operations in an orderly way.
“This time it was chaos,” he said of the day people were told to stop working. “They pretty much said we’re not spending any more money, pulled the plug and told everybody ‘Go home.’”
Workers were instructed through their radios to immediately stop digging, dump their loads and turn off the heavy equipment. Many learned their fates soon after from the website of Duluth-based television station WDIO, before it was announced by the company.
They were shocked by the swift reversal, when they had been urged for months to ramp up production to lower costs per ton. Instead of continuing to work for the next two months, as called for in their contract, all but a skeleton crew were told to winterize their areas and be finished well before those 60 days were up.