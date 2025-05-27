Brown: The good, bad and ugly of Trump’s blessing U.S. Steel, Nippon deal

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Last Friday, President Donald Trump announced support for a $14 billion partnership between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel of Japan. The word “partnership,” of course, dresses up the reality that this is the very merger Nippon and U.S. Steel sought these past 17 months. Nearly killed on the grounds of national security, election-year politics and archaic views of our Japanese allies, the deal has sprung back to life.
Somehow the news brought back memories of my first job at Snickers Pizza in the Iron Range town of Eveleth, Minn. One night, as the bar crowd shuffled out at closing time, a drunk said to the cook, “Make me a pepperoni pizza.” The cook said, “Poof, you’re a pepperoni pizza.” Everyone had a laugh, and the wordplay prevented us from having to restart and reclean ovens.
Trump bragged that the company would still be called U.S. Steel, that its headquarters would remain in Pittsburgh, and that Nippon would be modernizing the company’s aging infrastructure. This includes two iron ore plants in Minnesota employing a total of 1,800 people.
But Nippon had already proposed all that from the beginning.
This stunning turnaround, cloaked in the dawning hours of a long holiday weekend, deserves inspection. It’s not that the decision was wrong. It might be the best of a few flawed options. But the sudden shift in rhetoric reflects the chaos that can turn even progress into open-ended anxieties, and everything into an opportunity for influence-peddling and grift.
Let’s start with the good. A deal like this was necessary for the long-term survival of U.S. Steel. It floods the company with a $14 billion investment, including several billion to upgrade aging blast furnaces in Pennsylvania and Indiana.