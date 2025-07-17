New Minnesota law regulates minors’ roles in social media content

Heidi Keller doesn’t think she’ll ever be rich — and she doesn’t want to be.
“I’m a single mom. It’s never going to happen. But we are so blessed in our experiences, and that is true wealth,” Keller often tells her two daughters.
Since 2020, she’s taken them on the road to countless public lands including two dozen American and Canadian national parks where they’ve explored some of the continent’s most awe-inspiring landscapes. All were made possible by Keller’s work travel writing and running an Instagram page with 21,000 followers.
Her account documents their adventures. While most of Keller’s posts don’t earn her money, she does get compensated for brand partnerships and sponsored posts. Now, when Keller and other parents earn money from social media, they have to follow a new Minnesota law if their children are involved.
The law, which took effect July 1, entitles minors ages 14-18 to compensation when they are consistently featured in paid content, while those under 14 are barred from appearing in the content entirely.
The compensation is only required when, during a 30-day period, a minor is featured in 30% or more of social media posts that earn at least 1 cent per view. If that criteria is met, the creator must put a certain percentage of the profit into a trust that the minor can access at 18.
“It’s kind of structured more along the lines of how we’ve structured child labor laws,” said Matthew Bodie, a University of Minnesota Law School professor who teaches labor and employment law.
State Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, said the bill she sponsored in 2023 updates the state’s existing laws for the modern age. While child labor laws generally exist to protect minors’ physical safety and ability to get an education, she said content creation comes with its own hazards from the digital age.