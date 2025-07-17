Congress slashes public media funding in ‘worst-case scenario’ for some Minnesota stations

Sarah Bignall didn’t get much sleep Wednesday night.
The general manager of KAXE Radio in northern Minnesota was still awake at 2:45 a.m. watching C-SPAN’s livestream of the Senate vote on the rescissions package.
Shortly after the Senate approved the cancellation of some $9 million in already-appropriated federal funds from the national budget, she typed up a message to her staff and board.
“The worst-case scenario has happened,” she told them.
The bill, expected to be approved by the House, includes more than $1 billion in cuts targeting the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS. But more than 70% of that funding goes directly to outlets like KAXE, the oldest rural community radio station in the country.
After an hour of doomscrolling through Apple News and X, Bignall caught two hours of sleep, swiped on red lipstick, grabbed an iced coffee and headed to the station to face an uncertain future.
Members of Minnesota’s Republican congressional delegation did not respond immediately on Thursday for comment on their support for the Rescissions Act.
But last month, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican from Delano, announced the bill had supporters from groups such as the National Taxpayers Union and Heritage Action of America.