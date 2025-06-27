Federal funding cut could silence tribal, rural radio stations many in Minnesota consider vital

Margaret Rousu is doing everything she can to keep Niijii Radio on the air.
But the station, located on the White Earth Reservation, relies on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) for half of its funding.
A bill that narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month threatens to cut $1.1 billion from the CPB — and could force Niijii Radio and other rural Minnesota stations to shut down.
These small radio stations are often not just local entertainment but one of few or the only source of essential information in an emergency.
“They’re hurting a community that has constantly struggled to overcome the trauma that has been placed on us,” said Rousu, the station’s general manager.
Bill would make cuts permanent
That $1.1 billion cut to the CPB is part of $9.4 billion in wide-ranging cuts to federal agencies by the Department of Government Effiency that Congressional Republicans are trying to make permanent.
It’s part of President Donald Trump’s effort to downsize government in his second term.
Independent, nonprofit radio stations have received public dollars from CPB since President Lyndon Johnson established it in 1967. In Minnesota, nearly two dozen radio and TV stations received CPB funding last year, totaling $17.2 million.