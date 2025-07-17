Live: Sen. Nicole Mitchell testifies on deteriorating relationship with stepmom in burglary trial

9:46 a.m. - Nicole Mitchell took the stand, initially introducing herself and discussing her family, including her two sons. She said she is a single parent who does foster care, both full time and respite. She described her work as a state senator, and said before that she was a meteorologist and served in the Minnesota National Guard. Since 2019 to last November, she was a commander in the National Guard. She retired because she was eligible but also because of her burglary case. She also has a law degree.