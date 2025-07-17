Greater Minnesota

Live: Sen. Nicole Mitchell testifies on deteriorating relationship with stepmom in burglary trial

July 17, 2025
Democratic state Sen. Nicole Mitchell, left, flanked by her attorneys Dane DeKrey, Matthew Keller and Bruce Ringstrom Jr., listens during the opening statements of her trial on July 14, 2025, at Becker County District Court in Detroit Lakes, Minn. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

She is on trial for allegedly breaking into her late father’s home to retrieve his ashes.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Democratic state Sen. Nicole Mitchell took the witness stand in her burglary trial Thursday morning.

Mitchell stands accused of breaking into her late father’s Detroit Lakes home to allegedly retrieve his ashes. Her stepmother, Carol Mitchell, called 911, and officers found Mitchell in the basement wearing all black. A crowbar was later discovered in an egress window. She has pleaded not guilty.

If she is convicted of a felony, it could tip the balance of power in the state Senate, where her party controls the chamber by a single vote.

The defense has repeatedly told the jury that Mitchell was concerned about the well-being of her 75-year-old stepmother, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Much of the trial has focused on the disease and less about the alleged burglary. Carol Mitchell provided shaky testimony in which she was unable to recall names and dates and didn’t recognize the crowbar found in the egress window later that morning of the break-in on April 22, 2024.

Follow live updates below:

10:32 a.m. - Nicole Mitchell said that after her father died, Carol Mitchell was “cycling through people that she trusted” to help her with care. Nicole Mitchell said her stepmother could mask the progression of her disease well to others.

“She was starting to get lost … I thought we needed to work with Carol to know her wishes while she was still having really good days so we weren’t doing anything down the road that weren’t her wishes,” Nicole Mitchell said, adding that she had a conversation about this with Pam Muxfeldt, Carol Mitchell’s niece.

Nicole Mitchell said Muxfeldt said she’s had experience with people struggling with the disease in the past and felt she dismissed her concerns. Muxfeldt testified on Tuesday that Nicole and Carol Mitchell’s relationship had deteriorated. Muxfeldt read a text message sent to her by Carol Mitchell expressing concern that Nicole was “greedy” and was going to come for money after Nicole Mitchell’s father died without a will.

Nicolle Mitchell said she thought her father had a will and she was “grateful” that Carol was taking steps to divide assets after he died. She said she would occasionally answer questions from Carol  Mitchell but was otherwise not involved in that process. 

Briana Bierschbach

10:16 a.m. - Nicole Mitchell appears nervous, often getting too close to the microphone on the witness stand.

Related Coverage

Greater Minnesota

Prosecution rests in Nicole Mitchell burglary trial

News & Politics

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s stepmother testifies that break-in left her feeling ‘extremely violated’

Politics

Fatal shooting of Minnesota lawmaker leads to delay in burglary trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell

She recalled an evening when there was a bad snowstorm and her father tried to drive from her home in Woodbury back to Detroit Lakes but had to turn around. He was worried about her stepmother, Nicole Mitchell said, and left first thing the next morning. 

“If dad was worried and was showing it, it was usually a sign it was pretty bad,” she said. Nicole Mitchell said other members of her family have also struggled with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Briana Bierschbach

10:12 a.m. - Nicolle Mitchell said her relationship with Carol Mitchell was “absolutely” affected by her stepmother’s diagnosis with Alzhemier’s disease. Prior to her diagnosis, Nicole Mitchell said her stepmother was “always in my life” and was a mother figure to her. She  would go camping trips with Carol Mitchell and her late father. She described her stepmother as “artistic” and someone who loved animals.

Nicole Mitchell said she first noticed signs of Alzheimer’s in Carol Mitchell in 2021. She was confused and forgot a conversation about her husband leaving the house to go to the grocery store. Nicole Mitchell said she mentioned this to her late father, who said he could handle the situation. Nicole Mitchell said her stepmother was formally diagnosed with the disease in 2022.

Briana Bierschbach

9:53 a.m. - Before this case, Nicole Mitchell said she had no experience with criminal law. She said that she took the “touchy-feelys” courses such as family and juvenile law in law school, and that her area of work is in children’s and veterans issues. She said her father and stepmother started dating when she was 4 and married when she was 8 so she has known Carol Mitchell for 46 years.

Abby Simons

9:46 a.m. - Nicole Mitchell took the stand, initially introducing herself and discussing her family, including her two sons. She said she is a single parent who does foster care, both full time and respite. She described her work as a state senator, and said before that she was a meteorologist and served in the Minnesota National Guard. Since 2019 to last November, she was a commander in the National Guard. She retired because she was eligible but also because of her burglary case. She also has a law degree.

Abby Simons

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Live: Sen. Nicole Mitchell testifies in her burglary trial

card image

She is on trial for allegedly breaking into her late father’s home to retrieve his ashes.

Greater Minnesota

Ax murderer David Brom set to be released from Minnesota prison

Inmate David Brom talked during the book club discussion as guests Maggie Shryer, left, and Kathi Koehn listened.

Retail

Sale that will close one Cub grocery has more than 200 Brainerd-area workers facing layoffs

Cub Foods and other Minnesota grocers are giving raises to hourly workers because of the extra work and sales as shoppers stock their homes to hunker down against coronavirus.