Live: Sen. Nicole Mitchell testifies on deteriorating relationship with stepmom in burglary trial

Democratic state Sen. Nicole Mitchell took the witness stand in her burglary trial Thursday morning.
Mitchell stands accused of breaking into her late father’s Detroit Lakes home to allegedly retrieve his ashes. Her stepmother, Carol Mitchell, called 911, and officers found Mitchell in the basement wearing all black. A crowbar was later discovered in an egress window. She has pleaded not guilty.
If she is convicted of a felony, it could tip the balance of power in the state Senate, where her party controls the chamber by a single vote.
The defense has repeatedly told the jury that Mitchell was concerned about the well-being of her 75-year-old stepmother, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Much of the trial has focused on the disease and less about the alleged burglary. Carol Mitchell provided shaky testimony in which she was unable to recall names and dates and didn’t recognize the crowbar found in the egress window later that morning of the break-in on April 22, 2024.
Follow live updates below:
10:32 a.m. - Nicole Mitchell said that after her father died, Carol Mitchell was “cycling through people that she trusted” to help her with care. Nicole Mitchell said her stepmother could mask the progression of her disease well to others.
“She was starting to get lost … I thought we needed to work with Carol to know her wishes while she was still having really good days so we weren’t doing anything down the road that weren’t her wishes,” Nicole Mitchell said, adding that she had a conversation about this with Pam Muxfeldt, Carol Mitchell’s niece.
Nicole Mitchell said Muxfeldt said she’s had experience with people struggling with the disease in the past and felt she dismissed her concerns. Muxfeldt testified on Tuesday that Nicole and Carol Mitchell’s relationship had deteriorated. Muxfeldt read a text message sent to her by Carol Mitchell expressing concern that Nicole was “greedy” and was going to come for money after Nicole Mitchell’s father died without a will.