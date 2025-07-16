News & Politics

Prosecution rests its case in Nicole Mitchell burglary trial

Witnesses testified that key pieces of evidence were lost in the case.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 8:45PM
Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald looks on as as Nicole Mitchell defense attorney Bruce Ringstrom Jr. delivers opening arguments on the first day of the trial for Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell at Becker County District Court, Tuesday, July 15,2025, in Detroit Lakes, Minn. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Prosecutors in Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial rested their case Wednesday afternoon and the defense will begin calling witnesses.

When asked by the Minnesota Star Tribune whether they plan to call Nicole Mitchell to the stand, defense attorney Dane DeKrey said “we don’t know yet,” adding that they’ll determine that toward the end of presenting their case and after calling other witnesses. DeKrey said it is ultimately Nicole Mitchell’s decision whether she wants to testify.

Carol Mitchell, 75, who has Alzheimer’s, took the witness stand Tuesday. She couldn’t remember basic details, dates and names, but said the break-in at her Detroit Lakes home on April 22, 2024 was frightening and forced her to temporarily move out of her home.

Nicole Mitchell, a first-term DFL state senator from Woodbury, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. If convicted of a felony, it could tip the balance of power in the state Senate, where her party controls the chamber by a single vote.

Detroit Lakes police Investigator Doug Vickmark took the witness stand Wednesday and said that Carol Mitchell came into the police station still shook up, paranoid and afraid days after the break-in.

“She was very concerned Nicole’s purpose wasn’t there to get items,” Vickmark said, rather that “Nicole might be trying to end Carol’s life.”

Defense attorney Bruce Ringstrom Jr. asked Vickmark about this and if Carol Mitchell’s paranoid state included concerns about Nicole Mitchell wanting money, to which Vickmark said yes.

Vickmark said he returned to Carol Mitchell’s home with other law enforcement officers to pinpoint Nicole Mitchell’s point of entry in the egress window. That’s where a blue crowbar pry device was located by one of Carol Mitchell’s friends who came over later the morning of the break-in to comfort her.

James Hedlund, of Park Rapids, Minn., who was close friends with Carol Mitchell’s late husband, said he discovered the crowbar in the egress well window and they called police. He said they didn’t touch the crowbar, and he had never seen it before that morning.

Prosecutors accuse Nicole Mitchell of using the crowbar to enter the basement window.

Carol Mitchell said in testimony Tuesday that she didn’t recognize the blue crowbar found in her egress window later that morning of the break-in after police left and she called them back to search the window. She had never seen the crowbar before and said it wasn’t the right one.

Related Coverage

News & Politics

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s stepmother testifies that break-in left her feeling ‘extremely violated’

Politics

Fatal shooting of Minnesota lawmaker leads to delay in burglary trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell

Politics

Republicans fail to oust Sen. Nicole Mitchell in ethics battle

News & Politics

DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell faces second felony charge
Officer Ethan Wothe testified Tuesday as body-camera video of Carol Mitchell was shown. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It became clear in testimony that a few key pieces of evidence were lost in the case, including a finger flashlight glove discovered on Nicole Mitchell during a pat down at the jail. The corrections officer said she wasn’t sure what happened to the glove.

Officer Ethan Wothe, who said the case was his first-ever burglary call, didn’t keep a list found in Mitchell’s backpack and admitted he didn’t understand the significance of the list at the time.

The backpack was found shoved into a smaller basement window. It contained laptops, water bottles and a checklist that could only be read when pausing his body-worn camera while he was holding the note. The list, written on the back of an envelope, said “do not disturb,” “delete texts,” “contacts,” “ringer off,” “flashlight,” “add tracking email” and a few other words the state couldn’t make out.

Defense said there was nothing about mementos on that list, but the prosecution maintained the word flashlight was on there, showing her preparedness to break in.

On Wednesday, Detroit Lakes police chief Steven Todd testified that he wished the agency would’ve retained some key pieces of evidence and applied for a search warrant for Nicole Mitchell’s car and cellphone.

Chief Judge Michael Fritz instructs the jury in the trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell at Becker County District Court, Tuesday, July 15 ,2025 in Detroit Lakes, Minn. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Politics

Watch: Senior Trump adviser dumps on Minneapolis, prompting retort from Mary Moriarty

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Stephen Miller’s comments are the latest in a recent string from Trump loyalists targeting Minneapolis.

News & Politics

Austin asking voters for $67 million to fix so many historic buildings

Austin High School photographed Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. ] Aaron Lavinsky • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com Photos to accompany a feature on the ethnic diversification of Austin Minn., as seen through the Austin High School boys basketball and soccer programs, photographed Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

News & Politics

Prosecution rests its case in Nicole Mitchell burglary trial

card image