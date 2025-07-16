Prosecution rests its case in Nicole Mitchell burglary trial

Prosecutors in Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial rested their case Wednesday afternoon and the defense will begin calling witnesses.
When asked by the Minnesota Star Tribune whether they plan to call Nicole Mitchell to the stand, defense attorney Dane DeKrey said “we don’t know yet,” adding that they’ll determine that toward the end of presenting their case and after calling other witnesses. DeKrey said it is ultimately Nicole Mitchell’s decision whether she wants to testify.
Carol Mitchell, 75, who has Alzheimer’s, took the witness stand Tuesday. She couldn’t remember basic details, dates and names, but said the break-in at her Detroit Lakes home on April 22, 2024 was frightening and forced her to temporarily move out of her home.
Nicole Mitchell, a first-term DFL state senator from Woodbury, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. If convicted of a felony, it could tip the balance of power in the state Senate, where her party controls the chamber by a single vote.
Detroit Lakes police Investigator Doug Vickmark took the witness stand Wednesday and said that Carol Mitchell came into the police station still shook up, paranoid and afraid days after the break-in.
“She was very concerned Nicole’s purpose wasn’t there to get items,” Vickmark said, rather that “Nicole might be trying to end Carol’s life.”
Defense attorney Bruce Ringstrom Jr. asked Vickmark about this and if Carol Mitchell’s paranoid state included concerns about Nicole Mitchell wanting money, to which Vickmark said yes.
Vickmark said he returned to Carol Mitchell’s home with other law enforcement officers to pinpoint Nicole Mitchell’s point of entry in the egress window. That’s where a blue crowbar pry device was located by one of Carol Mitchell’s friends who came over later the morning of the break-in to comfort her.