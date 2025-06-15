Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial this week will put family dynamics, grief at center stage

The defense team for Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell says a plea deal was never an option because they need a jury to hear and, they hope, sympathize with her story.
And that story “hasn’t been all the way told yet,” said Dane DeKrey, one of Mitchell’s attorneys. The Woodbury state senator is accused of breaking into her stepmother’s home late one night in April 2024.
“In order for us to win,” he said, “her story is going to have to resonate with human beings. That, you know, family dynamics are complicated and that people do their best in imperfect situations.”
The defense strategy will center on grief and the complicated aftermath of a death in a family, with added layers of aging and dementia. Relatives will take the witness stand to testify for and against other family members.
Mitchell’s father died in March 2023. He was 72. His estate was left entirely to his wife, Carol Mitchell, now 75. A year later, the first-term legislator drove from Woodbury to Detroit Lakes in the middle of the night, when she is accused of breaking into the home.
“Carol, it’s Nicole. I was just trying to get a couple of my dad’s things because you wouldn’t talk to me anymore,” the senator said to her stepmother while being arrested in the basement, dressed in all black, according to charges.
Jury selection starts Monday. Once a panel of Becker County residents are seated, they will decide whether Mitchell is guilty of first-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools.
The state Senate can vote to remove Mitchell from office if she’s convicted of one or both felony charges (legislators are not automatically expelled upon felony conviction). If they vote to remove Mitchell, the DFL will lose its one-vote majority control in the Senate, which is now split 34-33.