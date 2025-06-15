Politics

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial this week will put family dynamics, grief at center stage

Jury selection begins Monday at the Becker County courthouse in Detroit Lakes.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 4:00PM
Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s seat remained empty during a floor session where Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, brought a motion to expel Mitchell in April 2024. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The defense team for Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell says a plea deal was never an option because they need a jury to hear and, they hope, sympathize with her story.

And that story “hasn’t been all the way told yet,” said Dane DeKrey, one of Mitchell’s attorneys. The Woodbury state senator is accused of breaking into her stepmother’s home late one night in April 2024.

“In order for us to win,” he said, “her story is going to have to resonate with human beings. That, you know, family dynamics are complicated and that people do their best in imperfect situations.”

The defense strategy will center on grief and the complicated aftermath of a death in a family, with added layers of aging and dementia. Relatives will take the witness stand to testify for and against other family members.

Mitchell’s father died in March 2023. He was 72. His estate was left entirely to his wife, Carol Mitchell, now 75. A year later, the first-term legislator drove from Woodbury to Detroit Lakes in the middle of the night, when she is accused of breaking into the home.

“Carol, it’s Nicole. I was just trying to get a couple of my dad’s things because you wouldn’t talk to me anymore,” the senator said to her stepmother while being arrested in the basement, dressed in all black, according to charges.

Jury selection starts Monday. Once a panel of Becker County residents are seated, they will decide whether Mitchell is guilty of first-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools.

The state Senate can vote to remove Mitchell from office if she’s convicted of one or both felony charges (legislators are not automatically expelled upon felony conviction). If they vote to remove Mitchell, the DFL will lose its one-vote majority control in the Senate, which is now split 34-33.

Party control would then be tied until Gov. Tim Walz called a special election to replace her.

The 2025 legislative session delayed Mitchell’s original trial date set for January.

“It’s been a long time coming,” DeKrey said, “but trials are scary work, and anyone who tells you differently doesn’t really take them seriously.”

Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald declined interviews and said in a statement that “I look forward to presenting this case to a Becker County jury.”

Witnesses and evidence

DeKrey said it’s unclear what Mitchell stole, if anything.

But she didn’t have to steal to face a first-degree burglary charge, which is defined as unlawfully entering with the intent to commit a crime. The charge is more severe because the dwelling was occupied by her stepmother, who called 911 at 4:45 a.m. to say an unknown man was in her bedroom and ran to the basement.

The charges say that Nicole Mitchell told officers she wanted her late father’s ashes.

But the defense wants to show that’s not the only reason Mitchell went there. They say she was also concerned about the health and welfare of her stepmother, who has been in her family for 45 years.

Days before the break-in, Carol Mitchell went to a doctor appointment in Fargo where she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The defense motioned to get a copy of this medical record to present as evidence, but the judge recently denied it.

Mitchell later took to Facebook to say she was conducting a welfare check on a family member who has declined “due to Alzheimer’s and associated paranoia.”

Carol Mitchell is expected to testify, but she has declined to be recorded on video or audio, which every alleged victim in Minnesota courtrooms has a right to object or consent to.

The judge is allowing cameras in the courtroom but the trial won’t be livestreamed. It’s expected to take a week, with no trial Thursday as courts are closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

Prosecutors list 13 witnesses, mostly law enforcement and family, they can call to the stand. The defense lists two of Mitchell’s aunts and two private investigators among its half-dozen witnesses.

Included in the 17 pieces of evidence the prosecution plans to present are a blue crowbar found in the basement window, a flashlight covered in a black sock to dim the light, the 911 audio and transcript, body-worn camera footage, and the obituary of Roderick Mitchell.

He joined his daughter in St. Paul when she was sworn into office in January 2023. He died two months later.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, poses with family, including her late father, Roderick "Rod" Mitchell, for a portrait on the first day of the 2023 legislative session. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

What experts say

The Minnesota Star Tribune spoke with three longtime Twin Cities defense attorneys with decades of trial experience.

Paul Applebaum said that if Mitchell gets up on the stand to say, “I loved my dad, he’s my life,” that could persuade jurors who might understand her wanting his ashes.

“I think everybody on the jury, or the vast majority, are going to think back to when they lost a loved one and think what would they do,” Applebaum said.

He wondered what evidence or testimony the prosecution has to challenge that narrative.

“There has to be something out there that undermines that she was just there to make sure Dad was treated with respect,” he said.

Tom Plunkett said Mitchell’s defense team has a tough job, even if they can convey a sympathetic story to the jury.

“You’re going to lose if the jury can’t understand that the person sitting next to you is a real human being,” and this is difficult because “the government has vilified them” and ”controls the narrative,” he said. “The defense attorneys have to show up and do their even best to humanize that person in front of a jury.”

He said even though the defense lost its motion to get Carol Mitchell’s medical records, the stepmother is going to testify in front of the jury for them to decide “how cognizant is she.”

“It’s going to be a jury of people, good citizens of northern Minnesota, and there can be a lot of common sense on that jury. So that’s better than medical records, in my opinion,” he said.

Plunkett said the trial will show “families are complicated. Throw in a little overlay of dementia and the emotional aspect of losing your father. … It will be an interesting trial no matter what.”

Robert Paule said the case underscores the lengths people will go to in grief and loss.

“People act very bizarrely in those times. … People grieve in different ways, but you know, it’s just sad sometimes, the way families can tear themselves apart over stuff like this.”

He said the defense will have to show what pushed Mitchell to such an extreme.

“If I was her lawyer, I’d basically concede she was there to recover property that belongs to her. She’s probably guilty of a trespass, because it doesn’t sound like she had consent to enter. Otherwise, why would you be there in the dark hiding?”

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

