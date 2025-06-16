The judge presiding over the upcoming burglary trial of state Sen. Nicole Mitchell is postponing the trial given the slaying of Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was fatally shot along with her husband in their home Saturday morning.
“I do not find a credible argument supporting moving forward with this trial,” Chief Judge Michael Fritz said in a remote hearing Monday morning, when jury selection was set to begin.
Fritz said “the tragic and senseless violent events of Saturday ... which has profoundly impacted the entire state of Minnesota and this nation” are not only causing concerns about affecting the possibility of a fair trial, but he said “the court has some real concerns about safety and security.”
Mitchell’s attorneys confirmed with the Minnesota Star Tribune that the state senator was on the “hit list” of Hortman’s alleged killer, Vance Boelter.
“Senator Mitchell was, in fact, or is, on the list. We became aware of that on Saturday,” Bruce Ringstrom Jr., one of Mitchell’s attorneys, said in a phone interview Monday.
Ringstrom Jr., who appeared remotely with Mitchell on Monday morning, said he spoke with the Becker County sheriff on Saturday “whose primary concern, of course, was the safety and security of Senator Mitchell in the trial, of us, of Becker County citizens, of prospective jurors.”
Jury selection was supposed to begin Monday morning at the courthouse in downtown Detroit Lakes. But court administration sent an email Sunday afternoon saying jury selection would be delayed and instead there would be a remote hearing.
Hours after the jury selection delay notice was sent on Sunday, Boelter was arrested.