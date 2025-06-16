Politics

Trial of Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who was included on Vance Boelter’s ‘hit list,’ is postponed over safety concerns

A new trial date has not been set.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 2:50PM
DFL state Sen. Nicole Mitchell at the Minnesota Senate Building in St. Paul in 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The judge presiding over the upcoming burglary trial of state Sen. Nicole Mitchell is postponing the trial given the slaying of Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was fatally shot along with her husband in their home Saturday morning.

“I do not find a credible argument supporting moving forward with this trial,” Chief Judge Michael Fritz said in a remote hearing Monday morning, when jury selection was set to begin.

Fritz said “the tragic and senseless violent events of Saturday ... which has profoundly impacted the entire state of Minnesota and this nation” are not only causing concerns about affecting the possibility of a fair trial, but he said “the court has some real concerns about safety and security.”

Mitchell’s attorneys confirmed with the Minnesota Star Tribune that the state senator was on the “hit list” of Hortman’s alleged killer, Vance Boelter.

“Senator Mitchell was, in fact, or is, on the list. We became aware of that on Saturday,” Bruce Ringstrom Jr., one of Mitchell’s attorneys, said in a phone interview Monday.

Ringstrom Jr., who appeared remotely with Mitchell on Monday morning, said he spoke with the Becker County sheriff on Saturday “whose primary concern, of course, was the safety and security of Senator Mitchell in the trial, of us, of Becker County citizens, of prospective jurors.”

Jury selection was supposed to begin Monday morning at the courthouse in downtown Detroit Lakes. But court administration sent an email Sunday afternoon saying jury selection would be delayed and instead there would be a remote hearing.

Hours after the jury selection delay notice was sent on Sunday, Boelter was arrested.

“Even with the alleged perpetrator in custody ... that does not mitigate all risk,” Ringstrom Jr. said.

“There’s also, in my judgment, a due process concern, which is a prospect of jury that is being seated in the midst of a massive tragedy like this, where the citizen accused was someone who was also targeted, would be an extremely uncomfortable experience for a juror to know that they may be rendering a verdict on someone that that verdict could be seen as a political act,” he said. “It’s something that’s really, really terrifying.”

He added that “There are innumerable overlapping reasons why continuing this trial was the right thing to do.”

“This is a state and national tragedy, and this is a kind of grieving. There are people that are connected to this trial, including Senator Mitchell, who knew the deceased, and so to move forward in the midst of all that would be quite a burden.”

Fritz said the defense motioned for a continuance, and the motion was unopposed by the state.

Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald said in the virtual hearing that he does not oppose a trial continuance given the “unprecedented circumstances.”

“I have briefed the victim’s family on this,” McDonald said.

Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother’s home in April 2024. Mitchell said she was trying to get some of her late father’s possessions, and his ashes. Stepmother Carol Mitchell called 911 at 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

Officers responding to the burglary call found Mitchell, dressed in black, in the basement of the home.

She had pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools.

“We just believe this is not a good week to try this case,” Dane DeKrey, one of Mitchell’s attorneys, told Fritz during the hearing.

A new trial date has not been determined.

Ringstrom Jr. said it could be months out.

The 2025 legislative session delayed Mitchell’s original trial date set for January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

