No plea deal expected as Sen. Nicole Mitchell appears today for burglary trial hearing

The long-awaited trial of Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell is closer than ever to hearing the crack of the gavel.
On Monday afternoon, Mitchell will appear remotely in Becker County District Court ahead of her upcoming burglary trial that begins next Monday with jury selection. The recent legislative session postponed Mitchell’s trial, and Judge Michael Fritz is allowing the senator to appear virtually this afternoon, given the special legislative session.
It’s the last virtual court hearing scheduled before Mitchell returns to Detroit Lakes, where the case originated in April 2024 when she allegedly broke into her late father’s home where her stepmother lives.
Mitchell, dressed in black, told police she was trying to get some of her dad’s things after her stepmother stopped talking to her. Mitchell’s dad died in 2023.
Officers responding to the burglary call around 4:45 a.m. on April 22 found Mitchell in the basement of the home. The first-term senator from Woodbury was charged with first-degree burglary.
In a jail interview after her arrest, Mitchell said she drove up from Woodbury that morning, according to charges. She left around 1:00 a.m. and said she had “a lot of sleepless nights.” She claimed she was there to retrieve her dad’s ashes.
Ten months later, prosecutors in February charged her with possession of burglary tools, a felony, for allegedly having a crowbar.
According to the amended criminal complaint, Mitchell’s stepmother told police she found a crowbar in the window well that wasn’t hers.