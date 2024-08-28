DFL state Sen. Nicole Mitchell has pleaded not guilty and lawyers have agreed she didn’t steal a laptop she had when she has arrested on a first-degree burglary charge, according to a pretrial pact signed by both prosecutors and defense lawyers.
Sen. Mitchell pleads not guilty; prosecution agrees she didn’t steal laptop in alleged burglary
DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell of Woodbury is expected in court Friday on the first-degree burglary charge. She was arrested in her stepmother’s home in April.
The Becker County District Court filing came in advance of a hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Friday in front of Judge Michael Fritz in a Detroit Lakes courtroom. The hearing will not be streamed online.
The agreement said the laptop taken into evidence by the Detroit Lakes police has been forensically examined and cannot be used to build a burglary charge against Mitchell. “The state may not argue that the defendant stole the laptop from the residence in question as part of any theory of burglary,” the stipulation agreement said.
The prosecution can, however, use the laptop and evidence gathered from it, the agreement said. In the latest filing, Mitchell’s defense also withdrew other pretrial objections and asked that the case proceed to a settlement hearing and a jury trial.
Mitchell is charged with entering a residence without permission with the intent to commit a crime.
Defense attorneys Dane DeKrey and Bruce Ringstrom Jr. had previously sought a forensic analysis of the computer that the alleged victim claimed was stolen in the early hours of April 22. The laptop was a concern for police immediately in the arrest at the home of Mitchell’s late father where his widow lives.
Neither prosecutor Brian McDonald nor the defense attorneys were immediately available for an interview.
Mitchell was arrested in Detroit Lakes when officers responded to a burglary call around 4:45 a.m. and found her in the basement of the home “dressed in all black clothing and a black hat,” according to the charges. As she was being detained, she told her stepmother “something to the effect of, ‘I was just trying to get a couple of my dad’s things because you wouldn’t talk to me anymore,’” the charges state. Her father died last year.
The initial arrest warrant said Mitchell had attempted to take a laptop that appeared to belong to her father’s widow. An officer “opened the laptop and pressed a button and victim’s name popped up. The laptop was not password protected. Mitchell then stated that victim gave her the laptop ‘way back when,’” the arrest warrant said.
The stepmother told the officer she never gave Mitchell the laptop, the document said.
“Officers searched the backpack and discovered two laptops, a cellphone, Mitchell’s Minnesota driver’s license, Mitchell’s Senate identification, and miscellaneous Tupperware,” the document read. Mitchell allegedly told an officer that both laptops were hers and that she had “just gotten into the house,” and commented, “Clearly, I’m not good at this.”
Mitchell is a first-term senator from Woodbury. Her arrest in Detroit Lakes escalated the partisan rancor in the 2024 legislative session. Republicans unsuccessfully sought her immediate removal from office and filed an ethics complaint against her that is still pending.
The senator returned to the Capitol a week after her arrest and voted through the end of the session. On Tuesday, she was at the State Fair in the Senate booth, according to her social media posts.
