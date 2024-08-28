Sen. Mitchell pleads not guilty; prosecution agrees she didn’t steal laptop in alleged burglary

Mitchell was arrested in Detroit Lakes when officers responded to a burglary call around 4:45 a.m. and found her in the basement of the home “dressed in all black clothing and a black hat,” according to the charges. As she was being detained, she told her stepmother “something to the effect of, ‘I was just trying to get a couple of my dad’s things because you wouldn’t talk to me anymore,’” the charges state. Her father died last year.