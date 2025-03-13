Attempts by Minnesota Senate Republicans to oust Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell, who is facing two felony charges in Becker County, failed to gain traction Thursday at the Capitol.
Republicans fail to oust Sen. Nicole Mitchell in ethics battle
Effort ramped up after second felony charge filed against the Woodbury Democrat
The four-member Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct heard an amended complaint lodged by Republicans after a second felony burglary charge was filed against Mitchell in February.
Mitchell was first charged after she was arrested last April for allegedly breaking into the Detroit Lakes home her late father shared with her stepmother to retrieve belongings. Officers responding to the early morning burglary call found her dressed in black in the basement.
The second felony charge was filed in connection with a crowbar allegedly discovered in an egress window.
Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Because the second charge includes new details about the incident, Republican lawmakers argued in an updated complaint and at the meeting Thursday that further investigation and disciplinary action are warranted.
Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, said Mitchell has used Senate rules and judicial delays to dodge punishment.
“Due process is foundational to this country, but what has happened here is not due process — it’s a manipulation of procedure to prevent both the courts and the Senate from taking action to hold Sen. Mitchell accountable for her actions,” she said.
Mitchell’s trial was to begin Jan. 27 in Detroit Lakes, but a Becker County judge granted a defense motion to delay the trial until after the Legislature adjourns in May.
Mitchell, who has commented little publicly since her arrest, declined to discuss specifics of her case at the hearing Thursday. “I’m here to ask the committee to continue to follow Senate custom and delay any decision until after any allegations are completely resolved,” she said.
She said feedback from her Woodbury constituents indicate they want the case handled after the session closes.
“People are reaching out every day to tell me what’s important to them or how I can help them in some way,” she said.
She pointed out her district of nearly 87,000 constituents is growing, and “they have asked me to stay and work for them. They deserve representation.”
Motions to expel Mitchell and to launch an investigation failed Thursday in a 2-2 tie along party lines, and another motion to delay action until the completion of her trial passed unanimously.
A second complaint filed by Republicans against Mitchell alleges she violated the Senate’s conflict-of-interest rules when she voted in late January on a motion related to her own possible expulsion when the Senate was tied 33-33.
Republicans tried to compel a vote to expel Mitchell from the Senate on Jan. 27 over her pending first-degree burglary charge, but DFL Senate President Bobby Joe Champion ruled their motion out of order. GOP senators then appealed Champion’s ruling, and their challenge failed on a tied vote. Mitchell joined her fellow Democrats in supporting Champion’s ruling that a motion to expel her was out of order.
If Mitchell had abstained, the GOP appeal of Champion’s ruling would have prevailed and forced Democratic senators to vote on whether to expel their colleague.
On Thursday, Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, said Mitchell failed to disclose she had a clear conflict of interest before voting on the matter because, as a Senate member, she draws a $51,750 salary, about $10,000 per diem, and health and retirement benefits.
“Members are expected to abstain from votes for which they have a financial interest,” Drazkowski said. “Sen. Mitchell did not disclose her conflict and did not abstain from a procedural vote that stood in the way of the Senate conducting a vote on her expulsion.”
Mitchell responded that she saw no need to declare any financial interests because the vote was procedural.
Ryan Faircloth of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.
