Senate Republicans will try to expel Woodbury DFLer facing burglary charge

Senate Republicans will try to expel Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell on Monday with a floor motion and vote because of a first-degree burglary charge she faces stemming from an incident last year.
The parties are tied at 33 in the Minnesota Senate pending a special election on Tuesday.
This is the first attempt by the GOP attempt expel the senator this year. The 33-member GOP caucus tried unsuccessfully last year to prevent Mitchell, of Woodbury, from voting after her arrest in Detroit Lakes in April. The Republicans also filed an ethics complaint against Mitchell that remains on hold pending her Becker County trial.
Mitchell’s trial, which was set to begin this week, was recently delayed until after the legislative session. The judge granted a defense motion that cited a state law that allows legislators to postpone legal matters when they’re in session.
Early on a Monday morning last April, Mitchell, a first-term senator, allegedly broke into the home her late father had shared with her stepmother to retrieve belongings. After she was charged with first-degree burglary, Mitchell returned to the Senate, declining to resign and surviving all attempts to cancel her vote or oust her.
The arrest deepened partisan divisions for the last month of the 2024 session and led to a turbulent final hour of the final day.
In 2024, Republicans offered a motion to prohibit any member who’s been charged with a crime of violence from voting on bills until the chamber’s ethics committee has weighed in on their case. They argued that other Minnesotans would be put on leave from their jobs if they faced such a serious criminal charge.
“Her actions have brought the Senate into dishonor. Her actions have brought the Senate into disrepute,” Sen. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, said of Mitchell.
Senate President Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, ruled the motion out of order. Republicans then appealed Champion’s ruling, but their motion failed. All Democrats, including Mitchell, voted to uphold Champion’s decision.
“The Senate doesn’t have the authority to remove a vote from a member,” said Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park. Latz and other Democrats further argued that barring Mitchell from voting would disenfranchise her constituents.
At that time in 2024, the DFL held a 34-33 margin over the GOP in the Senate. The two parties are now tied at 33 because Sen. Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, died in December.
A special election to replace Dziedzic is set for Tuesday with a DFLer heavily favored to win. That would return the DFL to a 34-33 advantage by the end of this week.
