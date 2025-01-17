Burglary trial for DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell delayed until after legislative session

The senator is a first-term legislator beginning her third session. Her arrest in April 2024 upended the end of the session in which DFLers held only a 34-33 advantage over the GOP. The Senate is currently tied with 33 members in each party but expected to return to the one-vote DFL advantage with a special election Jan. 28 to fill the Minneapolis seat held by the late DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic.