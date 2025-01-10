Lawyers for DFL state Sen. Nicole Mitchell filed a motion Friday that seeks to postpone her Becker County burglary trial until late spring, citing case law that allows legal proceedings to be postponed for legislators until after the session ends.
DFL Sen. Mitchell’s lawyers seek to postpone burglary trial until late May
Defense attorneys filed a request to delay her trial until after the 2025 session with the Becker County judge Friday.
The House is already embroiled in a battle for partisan control with DFLers threatening not to show up for the first day of session. The Senate also faces a potentially destabilizing discussion on opening day as Mitchell’s status is unsettled.
At the “insistence of counsel,” Mitchell’s request seeks to postpone her trial until the Legislature’s required adjournment on May 19. The motion cited a 2007 state Court of Appeals decision authorizing “the postponement of a judicial or quasi-judicial proceeding in which a legislator is involved as a party.”
Prosecutors had yet to file a response to the request from defense attorney Dane DeKrey on Friday.
Judge Michael Fritz had scheduled a hearing Tuesday to consider pretrial motions, including a request from prosecutors that Mitchell not be referred to as a senator in front of the jury and that the jury not be allowed to consider convicting her of the lesser charge of trespassing. Mitchell’s defense lawyers opposed both requests.
In the new motion, the defense suggested that Tuesday’s hearing be conducted on the sole issue of postponing the trial. The defense also requests that Mitchell be allowed to appear remotely from her Senate office as as she will be in St. Paul for the start of session.
Underlying the case are the events of an early Monday morning in late April when Mitchell was arrested at the Detroit Lakes home her late father shared with her step-mother. Mitchell, a first-term senator from Woodbury, was charged with first-degree burglary. Mitchell has pleaded not guilty and both sides agreed that the laptop in her possession at the time of her arrest was not stolen.
The arrest roiled the end of the 2024 session when DFLers held a 34-33 advantage. Republicans argued strenuously that Mitchell shouldn’t be allowed to vote on major legislation. GOP senators filed an ethics complaint and sought an ethics investigation into her arrest. That complaint and possible investigation await the resolution of the court case.
In 2024, Mitchell lost her committee assignments and did not participate in the DFL caucus meetings, but she continued to vote on bills for the remainder of the session — over the objections of Republicans.
The defense motion to postpone the trial has the potential to ignite yet another pitched partisan battle at the Capitol.
Because of the recent death of Sen. Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, Democrats and the Republicans are currently tied at 33 members each in the Senate. Given the demographics of the Minneapolis district, a special election at the end of the month to fill Dziedzic’s seat will likely bring a new Democrat to the Senate and return the DFL to a 34-33 advantage.
In the meantime, if Mitchell isn’t allowed to appear remotely for trial on the first day of session, the GOP could have a 33-32 advantage in the Senate.
In filing the motion, Mitchell’s lawyers cited a state law that excuses legislative members, officers and attorneys from court duty when the Legislature is in session. This year’s session, which requires the Legislature to pass a two-year budget, must be completed by May 19.
Mitchell’s trial, which is expected to last five days, is set to begin Jan. 27. The motion requests to start Mitchell’s trial at the first possible date after adjournment.
