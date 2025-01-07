When and where to vote in the Minneapolis Senate District 60 special election

The Jan. 14 primary will narrow the candidates to one from each party. Absentee voting and voting early in-person for the primary begins on Thursday. Early voting will take place at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. 6th St., and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services building at 980 E. Hennepin Av. They will be open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 9-10; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Jan. 11; 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.