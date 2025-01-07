The process to fill the state Senate seat left vacant by the death of lifelong northeast Minneapolis resident Kari Dziedzic will start with a special primary Jan. 14, followed by a special election Jan. 28.
When and where to vote in the Minneapolis Senate District 60 special election
SD 60 was left vacant by the death of Kari Dziedzic late last year.
Senate District 60 represents the northeastern parts of Minneapolis, including Cedar-Riverside, the University of Minnesota and Augsburg University.
You can see whether you live in SD 60 by checking the district map or using the Legislature’s address lookup tool: www.gis.lcc.mn.gov/iMaps/districts.
Ten candidates — eight DFLers and two Republicans — have filed to run.
DFLers:
Joshua Preston
Amal Karim
Emilio César Rodríguez
Republicans:
Christopher Robin Zimmerman
The Jan. 14 primary will narrow the candidates to one from each party. Absentee voting and voting early in-person for the primary begins on Thursday. Early voting will take place at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. 6th St., and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services building at 980 E. Hennepin Av. They will be open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 9-10; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Jan. 11; 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.
If you’re planning to vote on primary day, you can find your polling place on the Secretary of State’s website: pollfinder.sos.mn.gov
The special election is taking place on Jan. 28. Absentee voting starts Jan. 22. The early voting centers are the same as those for the primary. They will be open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22-24; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Jan. 25; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Jan. 27.
Polling places on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
