Former Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, who came from a famous northeast Minneapolis family and led the DFL Party through the landmark 2023 session, has died from the ovarian cancer that forced her to step away from her leadership role earlier this year.
Former DFL Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic has died of cancer
The lifelong northeast Minneapolis resident, who was 62, led a one-vote majority through the landmark 2023 session.
Dziedzic, 62, died Friday in a Minneapolis assisted-living facility where she had been staying since early summer, according to a family member. Until the past week, she was in regular contact with colleagues and working on bills for the 2025 legislative session even though her treatment had kept her physically away from the State Capitol throughout 2024.
For much of her career, Dziedzic worked behind the scenes on behalf of other candidates and as a staffer for officials. She was elected to the state Senate in 2012, and ten years later became leader of the Senate DFL caucus shortly after their surprising electoral gains that gave the party a 34-33 advantage in the Senate.
When she was elected to lead the caucus in November 2022, Dziedzic had not so much as chaired her own committee. But she worked tirelessly, aided by a deep understanding of policy issues ranging from the state’s complicated tax code to professional sports and health care.
During her first month as majority leader in early 2023, she announced her cancer diagnosis. She underwent a hysterectomy and had her spleen and appendix removed in March 2023.
As Dziedzic faced treatment, she worked remotely and never missed a vote as she led her caucus through a highly productive session for the DFL. The long list of progressive bills passed included restoring voting rights to felons upon release from incarceration, protecting reproductive rights, paid family leave and free meals for school children regardless of ability to pay.
She also personally sponsored a bill to ensure that cancer patients would have their wigs covered by insurance if they lost their hair. That law will take effect next week.
Dziedzic returned to the Capitol before the end of the 2023 session, and walked down the Capitol steps with DFL Speaker Melissa Hortman, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for a celebration of their work.
In November 2023, a screening showed Dziedzic to be free of the cancer. But the disease returned three months later, and she informed her DFL colleagues at an online meeting in early February that she needed to step down from leadership to focus on her treatment. She never returned to the Capitol, though she did continue to vote and participate in committee meetings throughout the session.
Dziedzic (prounced DEED-zick) came to the Senate with a lifetime of political connections and policy knowledge that she learned in part from her parents: Walt Dziedzic, a former police officer, Minneapolis City Council and Park Board member, and her mother, Pat Dziedzic, who survives her. Walt Dziedzic, himself a northeast Minneapolis civic legend, died in 2018 at age 84.
Former Sen. Jeff Hayden, another Minneapolis DFLer and former senator, said Dziedzic was a good friend who loved Minneapolis and was an expert on multiple issues.
“She was probably one of the most well-respected leaders in Senate history,” Hayden said, adding that she was an even-keeled politician and an expert on multiple issues.
“She led without ego,” he said. “I’m just heartbroken.”
Arrangements are pending. Beside her mother, Dziedzic is survived by her sisters, Anne Kelling of Waldorf, Minn., and Kelly, of Stillwater, and her brothers, Stephen, of Minneapolis, Timothy, of Stillwater, and Joe, of Roseville.
Medcalf: Meet these Twin Cities folks under the radar but doing big things in the community
30,000 Feet seeks to empower African American St. Paul students in culture, art, tech and social justice.