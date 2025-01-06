Political power plays cloud start of Minnesota’s legislative session

House Democrats are considering taking the extraordinary step of not showing up for the first two weeks of the session, which starts Jan. 14, to deprive Republicans of the quorum they need to operate, two sources with knowledge of the caucus discussions said. Meanwhile, Republicans are pondering using their one-seat advantage in the House to refuse to seat a Democratic representative whose election victory they challenged in court. The political power plays being discussed by both parties would be unprecedented in Minnesota and could further deepen political divisions.