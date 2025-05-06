Federal judge orders release of Mankato student arrested by ICE

A U.S. district judge has ordered the release of a Minnesota State University, Mankato, student from Bangladesh who was detained in late March by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, saying he was targeted for his social media posts.
Mohammed Hoque, 20, has been held in Freeborn County jail in Albert Lea since his arrest March 28 in front of his parents while returning home from a coding class. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also terminated his visa, calling him a public safety threat.
Hoque pleaded guilty two years ago to a disorderly conduct charge that stemmed from an argument with his brother’s friend, which resulted in a year of probation.
In a lawsuit fighting his detention, Hoque contends he has been jailed unlawfully and believes the reason for his arrest was his support on social media for Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.
At a hearing on April 9, an immigration judge determined that Hoque posed no flight risk and could be released on a $7,500 bond, a ruling the Department of Homeland Security swiftly filed an intent to appeal, leading to Hoque’s continued detention.
U.S. District Judge Jerry Blackwell in his order filed Monday said there’s “sufficiently clear evidence of viewpoint-based targeting” over Hoque’s social media posts and said the government failed to directly address Hoque’s request for an interim release.
“Without rebuttal evidence, the record supports a finding that Petitioner’s speech — not his past misdemeanor — brought him to the Government’s attention for enforcement,” the judge wrote.
Blackwell also said Hoque’s medical complications from a prior abdominal surgery pose an “exceptionally significant concern,” as well as the disruption to his schoolwork that his continued jailing poses.