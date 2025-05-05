Judge says Minnesota student can’t be deported, but Department of Homeland Security files appeal

An immigration judge has terminated the deportation case against Doğukan Günaydin, the University of Minnesota student who was arrested in late March, although he is expected to remain in custody as the federal government appeals the decision.
The ruling was filed by Immigration Judge Sarah Mazzie on Thursday. It came days after U.S. Federal Court Judge Jeffrey Bryan ruled that the government cannot move Günaydin outside the federal court district of Minnesota.
Günaydin was arrested March 27 by plainclothes officers from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis. The government has since begun removal proceedings under the argument that his 2023 conviction of drunk driving makes him a danger to the public.
Günaydin, 28, is a graduate student at the university’s Carlson School of Management. He arrived in the U.S. in 2017 and previously studied at St. Olaf College. Court records said Günaydin has fallen behind in school since his arrest and is worried he will lose a summer internship he secured.
Mazzie, the immigration judge, concluded the federal government had failed to demonstrate why Günaydin posed a danger to the public. She said his drunk driving was no doubt dangerous, but “the evidence is insufficient to establish he placed a large segment of the general population at risk.”
Laura Trosen, an attorney for the Department of Homeland Security, filed for an appeal Friday, which will keep Günaydin in custody.
Bryan, the federal judge, granted Günaydin’s request that he not be transferred or otherwise moved out of the district while other court proceedings continue. Bryan said the government has provided inconsistent justifications for Günaydin’s detention. He also argued Günaydin does not present a flight risk and he could suffer irreparable harm if he was moved elsewhere.
Bryan declined two other requests from Günaydin: that the government reinstate his immigration status as a student and a request for immediate release from custody.