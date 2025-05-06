Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to testify at House Oversight Committee hearing on ‘sanctuary policies’

WASHINGTON - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to testify before the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee in June as it seeks to investigate whether Democratic cities and states are shielding undocumented immigrants from deportation and carrying out “sanctuary policies.”
Walz will be joined by fellow Democratic Govs. JB Pritzker of Illinois and Kathy Hochul of New York during the June 12 hearing. The committee called on Democratic mayors to testify on the same topic in March.
The hearing comes as Minnesota communities are facing uncertainty amid President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
The Trump administration has focused on deporting undocumented immigrants, and Minneapolis and St. Paul both have policies that shield them from deportation. Both have been known to not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requests.
Though Walz plans to testify, his office pushed back on the committee’s characterization of Minnesota’s immigration laws.
“Governor Walz is happy to work with Congress, but since Minnesota is not a sanctuary state, one can’t help but wonder if this is, perhaps, politically motivated,” Walz’s spokesperson Teddy Tschann said in a statement.
Trump signed an executive order last month aimed at identifying “sanctuary jurisdictions” and potentially cutting off federal funding for them.
Asked about potentially arresting local leaders who shied undocumented immigrants from deportation, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan cryptically said “wait till you see what’s coming,” and implied that the administration would treat such actions as a felony.