Ohio measles cases rise to 20. Here's what to know about outbreaks around the US

A measles outbreak in Knox County, Ohio, grew to 14 cases this week, with the state's overall count in double digits across four counties.
The U.S. has more than double the number of measles cases it saw in all of 2024, and Texas is reporting the majority of them with 505.
Texas' cases include two young elementary school-aged children who were not vaccinated and died from measles-related illnesses near the epicenter of the outbreak in rural West Texas, which led Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to visit the community on Sunday.
Other states with active outbreaks — defined as three or more cases — include New Mexico, Indiana, Kansas and Oklahoma. The virus has been spreading in undervaccinated communities. The third person who died was an adult in New Mexico who was not vaccinated.
The multi-state outbreak confirms health experts' fears that the virus will take hold in other U.S. communities with low vaccination rates and that the spread could stretch on for a year. The World Health Organization has said cases in Mexico are linked to the Texas outbreak.
Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that's airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.
Here's what else you need to know about measles in the U.S.
How many measles cases are there in Texas and New Mexico?