Anoka-Hennepin school board approves history textbooks after dispute with teachers union

The board for the state’s largest school district voted to approve social studies textbooks with a series of caveats, including delaying new state standards that mandate ethnic studies for another year. And it chose to table a decision about the future of current social and emotional lessons.
The Anoka-Hennepin board members on Monday approved the purchase of books for U.S. history, world history and AP psychology courses. For the U.S. history course, board members supported a National Geographic textbook. But they directed staff to revise the curriculum for next school year to align with 2011 state standards.
New state standards, which require the teaching of ethnic studies, must be implemented by the 2026-2027 school year. Board members directed staff to develop a pilot U.S. history curriculum for that year with “minimum compliance/balance” to the new standards. World history and AP Psychology curriculum are to come before the board before the fall.
The board also unanimously passed a new English language arts curriculum.
The board did not have a detailed discussion about the history textbooks on Monday. For several hours during an April work session, they discussed the books and curriculum development across several subjects.
During that work session, Board Member Zach Arco questioned how the state measures or enforces standards, wondering if the system has ever been “stress-tested,” and suggested that curriculum plans should include more direct instruction, including lecturing. Those comments prompted pushback from the teachers union, which accused the conservative bloc of board members of micromanaging teachers’ lessons and methods as part of ongoing education culture wars.
Monday’s vote on textbooks and literacy curriculum represented a rare sign of unity among the school board.
The six-member board has been split politically since the start of 2024, when it failed to elect a chair. It’s stalled repeatedly over issues including district spending, diversity policies and even physics textbooks.