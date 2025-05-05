Minnesota Supreme Court: Female breasts are not lewd or inherently sexual and can be exposed in public

She pointed to a separate legal statute around the dissemination of nonconsensual images which clarifies the difference between “private parts” and “intimate parts.” That statute defines intimate parts as “the genitals, pubic area or anus of an individual, or if the individual is female, a partially or fully exposed nipple.” A statute around sex crimes similarly includes the breast as being an “intimate part.” That differentiation, Hennesy wrote, means the Legislature could have included a woman’s breast as being a private part in indecent exposure laws.