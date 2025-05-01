The Minnesota Supreme Court went to high school, and everyone got an education

On Thursday morning, the seven justices of the Minnesota Supreme Court strode behind red velvet drapes and got personal in the best way they know how: they took their robes off.
The justices then walked to the front of the auditorium at Highland Park Senior High School in St. Paul for a lengthy Q&A about what makes their profession so fascinating and what makes the courts, even at the highest level, so humane.
It was a just reward for the 800 students that listened attentively for an hour to oral arguments around who bears financial responsibility for certain legal expenses of mentally ill and dangerous inmates being held in county jails.
The event was also a refreshing reminder that today’s youth can find interest in legal statute 253B.07, subdivision 2c of the Minnesota Commitment and Treatment Act.
Chief Justice Natalie Hudson looked out at the crowd after the arguments were complete and said, “This is very different, but you saw two outstanding appellate attorneys today and that is one reason we brought this here.”
Twice a year, the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in front of high school students, alternating between schools in the metro and greater Minnesota. As they introduced themselves after the case, each justice said this event represented a highlight of their year.
The students asked a rash of questions that elicited honest responses.
Judge Sarah Hennessy said she thinks sexism has lessened in the legal community as women are given more support to reach the highest levels of the judiciary and “that helps all of us make greater strides as lawyers,” but there was still work to be done.