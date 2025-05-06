Wild boss Bill Guerin has money to work with, and priority No. 1 is signing Kirill Kaprizov to an extension

Since he was hired as general manager, Bill Guerin has wanted to build the Wild into a championship team.
Almost six years on the job, Guerin finally has his best chance to do that.
“This is the first time we’ve had real flexibility in a long, long time,” he said, “and we’re going to do our best to add to this team and to make it better.”
The long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel is here.
After penny pinching the past few seasons, the Wild are on the other side of the most expensive years of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. The nearly $15 million charge is dropping to approximately $1.67 million, leaving the Wild with as much as $20ish million to make over their roster this offseason if they spend to the salary cap limit (which has been the case under owner Craig Leipold). Trades are also an option.
Guerin indicated the Wild aren’t making changes to coach John Hynes’ staff or the minor-league regime in Iowa.
“I like to be aggressive,” said Guerin, who added the title of president of hockey operations in 2023. “I don’t want to sit on my hands at all. … I don’t want to sign any stupid contracts or anything like that, but I want to make this team better than it is today.”
As competitive as the Wild were in the playoffs against Vegas, losing three straight by one goal — including twice in overtime — to get eliminated in Game 6, the season still showed where they need to improve.