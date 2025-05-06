Wild boss Bill Guerin has money to work with, and priority No. 1 is signing Kirill Kaprizov to an extension

After penny pinching the past few seasons, the Wild are on the other side of the most expensive years of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts. The nearly $15 million charge is dropping to approximately $1.67 million, leaving the Wild with as much as $20ish million to make over their roster this offseason if they spend to the salary cap limit (which has been the case under owner Craig Leipold). Trades are also an option.