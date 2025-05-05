Kirill Kaprizov is a homebody during the offseason, the Wild superstar returning to Russia to hang out with friends and stay with his family.
Maybe he will take a vacation if they want to travel. Otherwise, Kaprizov will go camping and fishing, which he has never done in Minnesota.
“I need to come before camp early a little bit and go fishing,” he said. “But I hear it’s good here, huh? One of the best?”
The bigger question is whether Kaprizov will have a new contract in tow with him for that trip back to the Twin Cities.
Now that the Wild’s offseason is officially underway after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in six games by the Vegas Golden Knights, Kaprizov’s future will headline a potentially transformative summer for the Wild because President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin will have about $20 million in salary cap space to spend.
“This is my agent job, talk with Billy,” Kaprizov said. “But we will see. I love everything here. But should be all good.”
Kaprizov, 28, has one season left on his current deal, a five-year, $45 million contract the winger signed just before training camp in 2021.
He is eligible to sign an extension beginning July 1, a deal that could make him one of the highest-paid players in the NHL. The Wild can offer as much as an eight-year contract, but if he doesn’t re-up, Kaprizov can test free agency next summer; the longest he could sign with another team would be for seven years.