Wild overcame injuries to make the playoffs, but had another first-round exit

Another season, another first-round exit from the playoffs by the Wild.
Like clockwork and on cue.
But as much as getting eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs by Vegas on Thursday had the telltale signs of a typical Wild demise, this one was different — in style but more so substance.
The Wild never got to find out if their potential really was the team that led the NHL in December. Injuries took that from them. That they still made the playoffs and challenged a contender in the Golden Knights is a compliment rather than a critique.
“They are a tough team, tough team to play against,” Vegas veteran Brayden McNabb said. “They are a good team.”
So, what will define this Wild season isn’t more of the same: It’s the unanswered question of what might have been.
“It’s tough,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said, “especially when you felt like you deserved better, right? I think in those past ones we didn’t, and this one we did.”
That distinction was earned by their start.