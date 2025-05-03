Neal: The Wild’s most dangerous offseason weapon is Bill Guerin’s pen

It’s time for the Wild to go deeper.
Deeper with their roster, then go deeper in the postseason.
Despite encouraging signs that the arrow is pointing upward for this franchise — it does have a decent mix of savvy veterans and developing young talent — the first-round exit at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights exposed the Wild for what it lacks.
And that is depth, which the club finally can address during the upcoming offseason.
No offense meant to Ryan Hartman, who seemed to be on a redemption march against Vegas after serving a midseason suspension. He averaged a point a game during the series against the Golden Knights, scoring both Wild goals on Thursday. And stick taps to Marcus Foligno, who left everything on the ice in the series.
When healthy, the Wild are a team with a very good top line. And that’s it.
Joel Eriksson Ek, the masterful two-way player, centered a line in the playoffs that included Kirill Kaprizov, one of the game’s top 20 players, and Matt Boldy, who should be a perennial 30-goal scorer.
And they produced. Particularly Kaprizov and Boldy, who each were tied for second in the league with five playoff goals before the Wild’s season ended on Thursday with a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas.