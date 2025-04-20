LAS VEGAS - Bored and grumpy.
That’s how Kirill Kaprizov felt during his recovery from surgery the past few months, as the Wild superstar went for walks, played on his computer and watched hockey on TV during his downtime.
“Nothing crazy,” he said.
But being out of commission for so long also affected the season he left on pause.
The early favorite for NHL MVP, Kaprizov’s chances of becoming the Wild’s first Hart Trophy winner were cratered by the lower-body injury that knocked him out of the lineup for 12 games before an abbreviated return and then shut him down for good at the end of January.
“First couple weeks it was a little hard,” Kaprizov said, “because I don’t know I need surgery or I don’t need surgery. I do surgery, OK, what’s going on now? I just need good recovery and [need to] come back and play again.”
Kaprizov reached that milestone April 9, lifting the Wild to an 8-7 victory over San Jose after he scored his second of two goals in overtime.
There’s no rewinding the season to try to match the scoring prowess of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and reinsert himself into MVP contention. But there is an opportunity for Kaprizov to get back to being Kaprizov, and what better time for the Wild than their first-round playoff series against Vegas that begins Sunday?