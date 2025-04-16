Wild rally past Ducks 3-2 in overtime, clinch playoff spot

The journey here didn’t have to be this tough.
Had the Wild stayed on the trajectory that lifted them to one of the best starts in franchise history and atop the NHL into mid-December while Kirill Kaprizov was the early MVP favorite, they would have reached their destination much sooner.
Instead, they were gutted by injuries — most noticeably Kaprizov’s — and their play dipped, the Wild’s patchwork response admirable but not always successful.
In a season whose mantra has been “choose your hard,” the inspiration behind the team’s postgame chain that gets passed around after victories, the Wild didn’t choose this for themselves.
But nonetheless, they persisted.
They succeeded and stumbled, toiling through the tunnel vision that blocked out the trials and tribulations.
And when it was time to look up, they still arrived where they intended, making it back to the playoffs.
After rallying 3-2 in overtime during their regular-season finale Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild finally booked their return after a one-year hiatus and locked in a first-round matchup vs. Vegas, where they’ll be the underdog to extend the redemption story that isn’t over yet. It will be the Wild’s 11th postseason appearance in the past 13 seasons.