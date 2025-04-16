Wild rally past Ducks 3-2 in overtime, clinch playoff spot

The Ducks answered back 4:01 later when Alex Killorn got on the end of a bouncing puck in front, and that stalemate held until Sam Colangelo backhanded in a 2-on-1 pass 8:45 into the third. Filip Gustavsson had 22 stops before Marc-Andre Fleury – in potentially the last appearance of his NHL career – took over for overtime and had five saves. The Wild went 0-for-2 on the power play while Anaheim was 0-for-1 after blanking in overtime.