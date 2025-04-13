Wild

Minnesota Wild win in overtime at Vancouver, keep playoff hopes percolating

They could land a playoff spot Sunday if Calgary loses, or they could secure it themselves Tuesday by getting a point against Anaheim.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 13, 2025 at 5:00AM
The Wild's Mats Zuccarello shows his satisfaction after scoring the winning goal against Vancouver in overtime Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Associated Press)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – The Wild still haven’t clinched a playoff spot, but they’re getting closer.

Their 3-2 overtime rally over the Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena lifted them to 95 points, one ahead of the Blues and five in front of the Flames in the battle for the two Western Conference wild cards.

They’ll extend their season if Calgary loses Sunday to San Jose; if that doesn’t happen, the Wild will lock up a berth with only a point in their regular-season finale Tuesday vs. the Ducks at Xcel Energy Center.

Mats Zucarello broke a 2-2 tie 2 minutes, 47 seconds into overtime to polish off a late comeback by the Wild.

After Brock Faber finally solved goalie Kevin Lankinen only 22 seconds into the third period when he skated into the slot to bury a Matt Boldy rebound, Marcus Foligno delivered the equalizer with 6:46 to go in the period on a crease-crashing redirect.

Like the previous night, when captain Jared Spurgeon left in the second period, returned for the third but didn’t finish the game after taking a puck to the throat, the Wild were down a defenseman for a stretch. This time, Declan Chisholm exited in the second period after he was hit by Marcus Pettersson and went crashing into the boards back-first. Chisholm, however, was back in the third.

Pettersson was also responsible for Vancouver’s first goal, capitalizing 3:11 into the first on a pinching shot.

Spurgeon didn’t play vs. the Canucks, with Wild coach John Hynes mentioning Spurgeon is “OK” and “up and around,” but “he’s just not feeling great.”

Jake Middleton also remained sidelined, missing a fourth straight game after getting boarded April 4 against the Islanders.

The Wild inserted defenseman Cameron Crotty for his team debut and second NHL game.

They also reunited Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Boldy on the top line, but the Wild never received an early spark. In fact, their first of two power plays came after Vancouver was whistled for interference amid a lengthy shift in which the Canucks hemmed the Wild in their own zone.

Related Coverage

Wild

Wild crash against Flames, shunt their playoff prospects into shaky territory

Wild

Zeev Buium’s arrival is eagerly anticipated by Wild fans

Wild

As Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury nears retirement, he’s soaking in every moment

And during that ensuing power play, the best chance was a 3-on-1 for Vancouver, the Wild bobbling pucks.

BOXSCORE: Wild 3, Canucks 2 (OT)

NHL standings

The Canucks went 1-for-2 on the power play, doubling their lead at 13:08 of the second when Jake DeBrusk tipped in a Nils Hoglander shot.

But the Wild took over in the third.

After his goal, Faber put another puck in shortly after, but the whistle had gone so the shot didn’t count despite Lankinen never having complete control.

The Wild finished without Yakov Trenin, who was ejected after his fight with Derek Forbort; Trenin punched Forbort as Forbort was down on the ice.

Filip Gustavsson made 12 saves in a second straight start.

The Wild have split their back-to-backs between their goaltenders, but considering the circumstances, they pulled Gustavsson after the Flames’ fourth goal in the third period Friday and went back to him Saturday — what could have been Fleury’s game, potentially the last of his NHL career.

“He understands the situation,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Obviously, he knew when we took Gus out [Friday] night what the situation was going to be, and I give him credit. He was great. He popped in. He made a couple saves for us. It was nice to see. He’s the ultimate team guy.”

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Wild win in overtime at Vancouver, keep their playoff hopes percolating

card image

They could land a playoff spot Sunday if Calgary loses, or they could secure it themselves Tuesday by getting a point against Anaheim.

Wild

Wild crash against Flames, shunt their playoff prospects into shaky territory

card image

Wild

Zeev Buium’s arrival is eagerly anticipated by Wild fans

card image