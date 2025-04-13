VANCOUVER, British Columbia – The Wild still haven’t clinched a playoff spot, but they’re getting closer.
Their 3-2 overtime rally over the Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Arena lifted them to 95 points, one ahead of the Blues and five in front of the Flames in the battle for the two Western Conference wild cards.
They’ll extend their season if Calgary loses Sunday to San Jose; if that doesn’t happen, the Wild will lock up a berth with only a point in their regular-season finale Tuesday vs. the Ducks at Xcel Energy Center.
Mats Zucarello broke a 2-2 tie 2 minutes, 47 seconds into overtime to polish off a late comeback by the Wild.
After Brock Faber finally solved goalie Kevin Lankinen only 22 seconds into the third period when he skated into the slot to bury a Matt Boldy rebound, Marcus Foligno delivered the equalizer with 6:46 to go in the period on a crease-crashing redirect.
Like the previous night, when captain Jared Spurgeon left in the second period, returned for the third but didn’t finish the game after taking a puck to the throat, the Wild were down a defenseman for a stretch. This time, Declan Chisholm exited in the second period after he was hit by Marcus Pettersson and went crashing into the boards back-first. Chisholm, however, was back in the third.
Pettersson was also responsible for Vancouver’s first goal, capitalizing 3:11 into the first on a pinching shot.
Spurgeon didn’t play vs. the Canucks, with Wild coach John Hynes mentioning Spurgeon is “OK” and “up and around,” but “he’s just not feeling great.”