Wild fall to Golden Knights 5-1 as playoff cushion thins

The more of a handful the Golden Knights became for the Wild, the less certain it was that they would be the Wild’s first-round playoff matchup.
But that isn’t a positive development for the Wild.
They’re in jeopardy of falling from the first wild-card seed to the second and taking on the other Western Conference division leader in the Jets, who have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.
“We gotta worry about getting there first of all,” Mats Zuccarello said.
Fair enough.
A 5-1 loss to Vegas on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center coupled with St. Louis’ seventh consecutive win cut the Wild’s lead over the Blues to a mere two points with 10 games left — this after the Wild had a thick seven-point cushion just two weeks earlier; they were still third in the Central Division three weeks ago.
“We know what we’re up against,” Zuccarello said. “We gotta raise to that level.”
Over their past six periods, the Wild have just one goal after getting shut out 3-0 by the Stars Monday night in Dallas while the Golden Knights rested.