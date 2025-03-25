Wild’s three-game winning streak ends with shutout loss to Stars

If the start of a challenging week is any indication of what’s to come, the Wild’s margin of error will be slight.
They were airtight until back-to-back shifts late in the second period when the Stars pulled away en route to a 3-0 victory Monday night at Dallas’ American Airlines Center that ended the Wild’s three-game winning streak.
The Wild will be back in action Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center against the Golden Knights for a potential first-round playoff preview.
Dallas scored twice in 58 seconds during the second period, including on the power play, and goaltender Jake Oettinger made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season and 12th of his NHL career; the former Lakeville North athlete improved to 7-0-2 vs. the Wild, who couldn’t mount another two-goal, third period comeback against the Stars after rallying 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 27 to defeat their Central Division rival.
This time, the Wild fell behind at 15:01 of the second when Wyatt Johnston tipped in Thomas Harley’s shot on the power play as Roope Hintz set a screen in front of Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson.
That deficit doubled by 15:59 after Matt Duchene wove a shot through traffic from inside the right faceoff circle.
Mason Marchment added an empty-netter with 43 seconds to go.
Gustavsson, in a career-high seventh straight start, finished with 26 saves after being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for his 3-0 run in which he stopped 82 of 84 shots.