Wild’s three-game winning streak ends with shutout loss to Stars

Aside from Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek still being on the mend, Marcus Foligno (upper-body injury) sat out a fourth consecutive game. Also missing was Jonas Brodin; the defenseman didn’t reaggravate the lower-body injury that kept him out nine games until he returned Saturday in the 4-1 victory over Buffalo, but the Wild are being mindful of Brodin’s situation after being off for so long. He’s considered day-to-day.