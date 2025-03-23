An airborne clear out of Wild territory dropped right in front of Frederick Gaudreau, who scooped up the puck in stride and lifted it 80-some feet into the vacant Sabres net.
The finishing touch on a convincing victory.
Gaudreau’s impact has a similar vibe.
While not one of the go-to scorers on the top line, Gaudreau has had the best bounce-back season to become key to the Wild’s turnaround while suiting up for every game. His 16 goals, after that empty-netter to polish off a 4-1 victory over Buffalo on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, rank fifth on the team and are 11 more than he had in 2023-24 during his lone dip with the Wild.
Moreover, he’s embedded in the Wild’s steps to success because he can play center and wing, up and down the lineup and both sides of special teams.
“I just try to keep getting better,” said Gaudreau, who is in his fourth season with the Wild.
But amid this career renaissance, Gaudreau is also making his presence felt between games, showing his support for the Down syndrome community.
“It’s that opportunity to spread a message,” Gaudreau said, “spread inclusion.”