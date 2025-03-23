While not one of the go-to scorers on the top line, Gaudreau has had the best bounce-back season to become key to the Wild’s turnaround while suiting up for every game. His 16 goals, after that empty-netter to polish off a 4-1 victory over Buffalo on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, rank fifth on the team and are 11 more than he had in 2023-24 during his lone dip with the Wild.