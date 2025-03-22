This is the kind of goal rut that works for the Wild.
Since shedding their own slump, they keep stymieing opposing offenses, snubbing the Sabres 4-1 on Saturday afternoon in the finale of their season-long, seven-game homestand at Xcel Energy Center.
Goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots and has been scored on just twice over his past three starts, a 3-0 run for the Wild that includes a 161-minute, 41-second shutout streak for Gustavsson.
In front of him, the Wild continue to ignite.
Marco Rossi ended an 11-game goalless skid, and Justin Brazeau scored his first goal in his eighth game with the Wild since coming over in a March 6 trade from the Bruins.
Only 56 seconds into the second period, a wide-open Rossi buried a Yakov Trenin pass for his career-high 22nd goal.
Rossi was back in action after leaving the 4-0 win over the Kraken on Wednesday early after getting hit by a Matt Boldy shot. The second-year center has skated in every Wild game since the beginning of last season, rattling off 152 consecutive appearances.
Marcus Johansson also returned for the Wild after sitting out Wednesday because of illness. As a result, the Wild sent Liam Ohgren, who was with the Wild as an emergency call-up, back to the minors.