During a delayed Buffalo penalty later in the second, the rebound from a Brendan Gaunce shot bounced around the crease until deflecting in off Brazeau’s leg at 5:07. This was the net-front presence the Wild expected from Brazeau, a 6-foot-6, 227-pound winger acquired for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round draft pick.