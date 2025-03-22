Wild

Wild defeat Sabres for third win in a row, each tied to the goaltending of Filip Gustavsson

Gustavsson ran his shutout streak to 161 minutes, 41 seconds before Buffalo scored in the third period.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025 at 8:44PM
Wild center Yakov Trenin and Buffalo left wing Beck Malenstyn clash at the net with the puck in the midst, too. (Matt Krohn/The Associated Press)

This is the kind of goal rut that works for the Wild.

Since shedding their own slump, they keep stymieing opposing offenses, snubbing the Sabres 4-1 on Saturday afternoon in the finale of their season-long, seven-game homestand at Xcel Energy Center.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots and has been scored on just twice over his past three starts, a 3-0 run for the Wild that includes a 161-minute, 41-second shutout streak for Gustavsson.

In front of him, the Wild continue to ignite.

Marco Rossi ended an 11-game goalless skid, and Justin Brazeau scored his first goal in his eighth game with the Wild since coming over in a March 6 trade from the Bruins.

Only 56 seconds into the second period, a wide-open Rossi buried a Yakov Trenin pass for his career-high 22nd goal.

Rossi was back in action after leaving the 4-0 win over the Kraken on Wednesday early after getting hit by a Matt Boldy shot. The second-year center has skated in every Wild game since the beginning of last season, rattling off 152 consecutive appearances.

Marcus Johansson also returned for the Wild after sitting out Wednesday because of illness. As a result, the Wild sent Liam Ohgren, who was with the Wild as an emergency call-up, back to the minors.

During a delayed Buffalo penalty later in the second, the rebound from a Brendan Gaunce shot bounced around the crease until deflecting in off Brazeau’s leg at 5:07. This was the net-front presence the Wild expected from Brazeau, a 6-foot-6, 227-pound winger acquired for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round draft pick.

Gaunce’s assist was his first point with the Wild.

Then Mats Zuccarello flung in a wrister 3:04 later against goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (17 saves) after Brazeau capitalized.

Related Coverage

Wild

Wild's Gustavsson re-asserts himself as one of NHL's top goalies

Wild

Wild prospect finds his way to St. Paul, with Denver for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Wild

Wild’s revival builds with 4-0 victory over Kraken

Matt Boldy factored into both Zuccarello and Brazeau goals, making him only the fourth Wild player to post three straight 60-point seasons; Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Mikko Koivu are the others.

But like in the shutout against Seattle, this result wouldn’t have been possible without Gustavsson, who was making a career-high sixth straight start.

He held off the Sabres while they had the better-quality chances in the first period, including denying a deke by Tage Thompson in tight. Gustavsson also stopped former Wild forward Jordan Greenway during a slight 2-on-1. (Both power plays went 0-for-2.)

Not until 6:48 elapsed in the third period did a puck finally elude him, a shot by JJ Peterka during a 3-on-2 look off the rush.

Gustavsson’s 161:41 shutout streak is the sixth-longest in Wild history. His career best is a 177:13 stretch Feb.28-March 12, 2023.

Frederick Gaudreau added an empty-netter with 33 seconds to go, and the Wild finished 4-2-1 during the homestand.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Wild defeat Sabres for third win in a row, each tied to Gustavsson's goaltending

card image

The goalie ran his shutout streak to 161 minutes, 41 seconds before Buffalo scored in the third period.

Wild

Wild's Gustavsson re-asserts himself as one of NHL's top goalies

card image

Wild

Wild prospect finds his way to St. Paul, with Denver for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff

card image